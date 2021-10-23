Charo López: “I wish I hadn't been eaten by a movie actress”

Charo López, in the Circle de Bellas Artes de Madrid. Olmo Calvo

Charo López, Salamanca, 77 years, actress. His strength is in his eyes, in his body, in his way of arriving and sitting. It is not only the force that it transmits on the screen, it has the flashes that Juan Marsé drew in this newspaper: “The most pronounced characteristic of this face is of the mineral order. It is made up of slaked coals, ashes and diamonds. ”

Question. Do you feel portrayed in these words?

Answer. What a marvel of a man. I shot him a shot in Last afternoons with Teresa. I played another role in If they tell you I fell. The great thing is that he went to the set and could see it. I remember Juan a lot.

P. What else do you remember about that world?

R. The wonder of La Nati in La Colmena. I had a passion for Mario Camus, a wonderful director, a formidable friend. A very well placed paper, with great force. I fondly remember the fantastic Mauricia la Dura from Fortunata and Jacinta. No was tough, cried over everything, fed up with the nuns. He said, “Air!” And he threw the shawl back. Divine Also directed by Mario. I remember my dearest Clara Aldán in The joys and shadows, by Don Gonzalo Torrente . Putting on my makeup once in Argentina, I heard a voice on TV. It was the third chapter, that of masturbation. TVE had said that at that time in general it must seem that my teeth hurt. I said to the director, Moreno de Alba: “What do we do?” “Well, your stomach hurts, your teeth hurt.” One of the most beautiful scenes I have ever shot in my life. In what century can children believe that my teeth can hurt?

P. A beautiful era of the relationship between television and literature.

R. AND The pazos de Ulloa, with Gonzalo Suárez! It wasn’t fifteen days, it was a whole year. Wonderful to work like that. We had no notion of what was coming.

P . And what was coming?

R. Things done quickly. The series were made in cinema. And it was rehearsed a lot. I came from the studios 1 [TV show . I didn’t know about the three cameras! Jesús Puente or Fernando Delgado touched my elbow: “What are you in the other chamber …!” And do you remember Secretos del corazón, by Montxo Armendariz ?! Filming is so beautiful… And the theater. I went to Italy to seek the rights of Let’s have sex in peace. I told Darío Fo that I was hungry for this work, and he sent me to see Franca Rame, his wife. “Will they understand in Spain what the G-spot is?” I asked myself. What a version José Carlos Plaza did! The work freaked out in Argentina. A woman stands on stage and asks, “Is there anyone in the room who knows where the G-spot is!” And a vagina up there, on stage … Now will I have the courage to ask the audience where the G-spot is and say what I think?

The actress Charo López poses at the Circulo de Bellas Artes, Madrid. Bald Elm

P. And what do you think?

R. We haven’t found the G-spot. Some men know something, some women don’t know anything.

P. Can you imagine saying all that in a series called Charo López?

R. Depending on who the director is. I have emptied myself so little, I have spoken so little about myself. I have done a Essentials, with Chema de la Peña. I said, at the beginning: “I have a problem: talking about myself is difficult for me. I don’t know where the red line is… ”This pandemic… I have cried many times reading letters from my father, from my friends …

I have a problem: it is hard for me to talk about myself. I don’t know where the red line is…

P. You are Charo López even when you are an actress.

R. I wish I hadn’t been eaten by a movie actress. I want to be myself. Enough that they consider me, let’s say, a cute girl, and be a good actress. It is only achieved if you are a person. My career has been very good, I have not done anything of the many things that surround this career, I have fought at a very high price, but I am satisfied.

P. This is how Marsé ended his portrait: “Let us observe certain shadows that surround her eyes and mouth and that make us think of an intimate sadness that is wearing her out over time, as they wear out the winds the angles of a Greek temple. ”

R . What a shame not being able to call him to give him a kiss …

And while, he is on tour in Spain with Verse by verse , a recital with texts of mystical poets who last night landed in Tarifa (Cádiz).