Chatham House report on the South China Sea: dispute over the South China Sea, China wants to hide nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles in deep waters

China, infamous for its expansionist policies around the world, is now hiding its nuclear submarines in the South China Sea. These submarines not only operate on nuclear power, but are also equipped with nuclear attack missiles. China has deployed these submarines in different areas of the South China Sea. The British Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House) said China is stepping up its security to avoid any type of attack in the disputed area.

China hides nuclear missiles

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Bill Heaton, associate member of the Asia-Pacific program at Chatham House, claimed that China wanted to hide nuclear submarines in the middle of the contested South China Sea as a defense strategy. Heaton said that I think China has a lot of threats in the South China Sea. China considers the Nine Dash Line to be the border of the South China Sea. Whereas other countries and the United Nations have rejected this request. China says the rocks and reefs in the interior are part of its country. Heaton said my own research has shown this to be a myth.

China’s claim to the South China Sea is not historic

He said China did not claim any reefs and reefs in the southern part of the ocean before World War II. In such a situation, China’s repeated claim that this claim is historic turns out to be false. He said that I think China wants to resume trade in fish, including oil and gas in the South China Sea.

ready to respond to a nuclear attack

Bill Heaton said that I also think China wants to hide its nuclear submarines that launch deep-water ballistic missiles in the middle of the South China Sea to fight back against a nuclear attack. In such a situation, China will get the second strike capacity. I think there are many different reasons behind China’s actions. He dreams of becoming a superpower not only of Asia, but of the whole world.

Great Underwater Wall built to spy at sea

China’s attempt to build an underwater Great Wall to spy on neighboring countries in the international waters of the South China Sea has already failed. China is building a series of surveillance platforms spread across parts of the South China Sea. Several naval radars are floating in Chinese waters, but some of them are located in international waters.

China surrounded by the Blue Ocean Information Network

The Orion satellite imagery service mapped these surveillance instruments and radar stations in China. This suggests that China is using these stations to gain a strategic advantage over other countries in the region. Not only that, China is also monitoring the activities of the US Navy through these radars and sensors. Research by CSIS’s Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative found that the monitoring platforms are part of China’s Blue Ocean Information Network.