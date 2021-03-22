Check areas and municipalities in Madrid with restrictions due to coronavirus

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 6:00 AM

The Community of Madrid enters a new panorama of restrictions and closures of perimeters, with three health zones and two municipalities which have seen their mobility reduced from this Monday March 22, for at least 14 days.

These areas were announced last Friday in an appearance in which Madrid’s director of public health Elena Andradas announced the decision to lower the cumulative incidence threshold to 14 days which is used to close an area , establishing it at 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The areas that have limitations as of this Monday are as follows:

Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda) .Núñez Morgado (Madrid) .Virgen de Begoña, in Fuencarral-El Pardo (Madrid) .Municipality of Navacerrada.Morata de Tajuna (until March 29).

It should be remembered that the Autonomous Community had mobility restrictions during the San José Bridge (from March 17 to 21) and will also have them during Holy Week (from March 26 to April 9).

We also recall the restrictions common to the entire Community of Madrid which prevail regardless of whether the area in which you reside has or does not have perimeter closures:

Prohibition of meetings in private spaces with people who do not live in cohabitation Four people maximum for meetings held inside public spaces Six people maximum outside public spaces Maximum opening hours of bars and restaurants until 11:00 p.m. , preventing new clients from being accepted from 10:00 p.m. Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day.

Check the restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.