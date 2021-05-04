check here where you vote the most

Madrid

Published on: 04.05.2021 14:11

Once the participation data is known, which shows how it has progressed by more than two points compared to 2019, (28.44% in 2021 against 26.18% recorded a year and a half ago), if they are broken down by areas of the region, we can see to what extent the southwest is the area where the percentage of votes has increased the most: precisely 4.98 points.

Next comes the Northwest region, where the percentage increases by 3.72 points; and the south, where the turnout goes from 25.52% at 1 p.m. in 2019 to 29.18% in these elections. That is 3.66 points of difference.

In contrast, the areas in which it is increasing the least (although it is increasing overall) are the East, which has barely increased by 0.21 in percentage, and the Sierra Norte, where it has increased from 30, 77% to 32.17%. Therefore, a difference of 1.40 points compared to a year and a half ago. In this sense, in the capital of Madrid, the percentage does not vary much either, since the increase was 0.87 points.

Check the participation of municipalities

According to the data published at 1:00 p.m., the percentage of the vote varies considerably depending on the locality, since in some like Arroyomolinos, La Hiruela or Manzanares the Real has fallen, while in others like Getafe, Alcobendas or Fuenlabrada is increasing. Find your municipality and compare the participation at 1:00 p.m. in 2019 with the current participation in the following table:

When the polling stations opened at 9 a.m., there were already dozens of people waiting to be able to exercise their right to vote. The fact that the elections coincided with a working day may have an influence, according to experts, while health protocols also help to increase the average waiting time to vote.

In this sense, the Minister of Interior and Justice, Enrique López, said that “the average waiting time is less than 30 minutes”. Likewise, the “popular” leader said the forecast is that there will be no turnout peak like the 11:30 am, when there is more influx.