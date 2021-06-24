check if your PC meets the requirements

The big day has arrived, the day of the new Windows 11. The day Microsoft says goodbye to what until today would be the definitive Windows to give birth to Windows 11. An operating system which, unfortunately, does not will not be available to everyone.

Windows 11 will have certain requirements

When the river rings the water it carries, and in this case the rumors told us that the new Windows 11 would not be available to all users. And while many of us have been reluctant in this regard, in the end, it will.

And it is that Microsoft has learned the lessons of the past and seems to have decided to cut its losses by introducing installation requirements in this new Windows 11 that will not allow everyone to update. A measure which, even if it will leave many people behind, will preserve the user experience.

Check your eligibility with Windows PC Health Check

This way, in the same way that the company from Redmond released their update wizard to update to Windows 10, we just learned about the health check of the Windows PC. An application from Microsoft itself which, as the name suggests, will analyze our team by checking compatibility with Windows 11, determining whether or not it is eligible for the update.

1 GH processor or higher with 2 or more cores 64-bit memory 4 GB of RAM Storage 64 GB or more Firmware UEFI, Secure Boot TPM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x 9 inch display with HD Internet resolution A Microsoft account and an Internet connection for setting up Windows 11 Home

This way, and despite the fact that it will involve leaving many people behind, Microsoft will be able to work on Windows 11 without the dongle that was supposed to update the more than 1,300 million computers that are already running Windows 10. As time goes by. controversial yes, but which will prevent the development of Windows 11 from being weighed down by teams of a certain age. What do you think of this news? Do you see this decision correct?

Download Windows PC Health Check