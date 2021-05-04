Check in real time the capacity of the polling stations in Madrid’s 4M elections

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:56 AM

The Community of Madrid has activated a mobile application so that the electorate of this 4M can consult in real time the capacity of the electoral district. Thus, the regional executive hopes to avoid the formation of queues, in addition to the recommendations for the elderly from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while COVID positive at the last minute, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Likewise, it is recommended to bring the prepared vote from home; The measures will be the same as in the last Catalan elections on February 14, however, on this occasion, members of the polling stations will not wear PPE equipment. You can consult the APP of the Community of Madrid at this link.

Elections marked by COVID

Madrid are going to the polls today to elect a new president, albeit for only two years. And, as they have already done in the Basque Country, Catalonia or Galicia, in the Community of Madrid, a complete safety device is in place to prevent possible infections by COVID-19.

This security plan is made up of the State Security Forces and Corps and a team of COVID officials who must ensure that the corresponding health measures are respected.

More precisely, there are 1,200 municipal agents, 4,500 national police officers and 2,200 civil guards in a common device, and 3,000 COVID officials, distributed in nearly 1,100 polling stations. In total, throughout the day, more than 55,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 5 million masks, 2 million gloves, 45,000 face protection screens and 9,100 liters of disinfectant liquid for surfaces and over 250,000 meters of marking tape.