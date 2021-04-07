Check out all the news about Microsoft 365 Personal and Home this year

Microsoft 365 is one of the crown jewels of the North American tech giant. Its flagship subscription product, formerly known as Office 365, is a resounding success not only with businesses and entities, but also with individuals and families. Today, Microsoft shared with us a recap of all the news about Microsoft 365 personal and family plans over the past few months.

Latest news from Microsoft 365

general

Source: Microsoft Launch of the Office application for iPad. With this app, users will be able to access Word, Excel, and PowerPoint from one place, eliminating the need to download all apps. In addition, the app allows you to scan, convert and edit PDF documents, as well as extract text from images. Send emails and schedule appointments with your voice in Outlook for iPhone. Transcribe handwritten notes with Microsoft Lens. See your to-do list at a glance with new iPhone widgets from Microsoft To Do. Backup and view iPhone live photos on OneDrive. Use Designer in Word to beautify our documents.

Excel

Set your spending goals with the new budget template. Control your monthly expenses with statistics on fund movements. Manually enter transactions and account balances. Generate new statistics with Excel data types and Wolfram smart models.

PowerPoint presentation coach

Get feedback based on your body language. Avoid repetition.

Microsoft Editor

Validate your sources with the similarity checker. Save time with text predictions. Get writing help on LinkedIn, WordPress, Gmail, and Google Docs. Get context for the corrections.

The new Office app for iPad is probably the biggest novelty on the list and is very well received by users. What features would you ask the Office team for? Missing something in the Microsoft 365 subscription?

Compare all Microsoft 365 plans