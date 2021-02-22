Check out the basic health zones and municipalities of Madrid with perimeter limits from today

Publication: Monday, February 22, 2021 06:32

The Community of Madrid is entering a new scenario of mobility restrictions to contain coronavirus infections. From this Monday February 22, 25 basic health zones and eight localities will see their entries and exits limited.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that they would remain seven more days, at least until March 1, restrictions in 23 basic health zones and eight municipalities. As of today, restrictions are also lifted in 31 basic health zones and seven localities.

These measures will affect a total of 707,000 Madrilenians, which represents 11% of the total population of the region.

These are the basic health zones which, as of today, Monday February 22, have perimeter limits.

Chamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáGetafe: Getafe Norte These are the municipalities with restrictions on entry and exit: VillaconejosSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasCollzanado-Villalba the Sierrao de Marorale de Marroralada

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can check which basic health zones and municipalities currently have specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can press the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.