Check out the new Microsoft accessories for Teams

We had already warned you that Microsoft was working on new Surface equipment. Yesterday they already told us that they were plotting something and that it was not long in coming. We already have a new Surface Laptop 4 and in addition to countless accessories. We’re going to go over the new accessories that are coming to change the way we work with the PC.

Surface has a new line of accessories

The Redmond giant already has a wide range of keyboards, mice and other accessories tailored to individual needs, especially for working, learning and playing at home. The Surface family of accessories has grown in recent years with the addition of audio accessories such as Surface 2 headsets and Surface headsets that start with incredible acoustic quality, comfort and functionality, wrapped in the iconic design spirit. of surface.

One of the areas that has grown the most over the past year is Microsoft Teams. As we adapt to an array of unique work environments, the Redmond giant is bringing us a new variety of certified audio and video accessories.

Each of these products offers plug-and-play functionality for seamless configuration. The best audio and video to keep you looking and sounding your best, LED lights for team status and on-device call controls to keep you in the flow. In addition, most accessories have a dedicated Teams button.

Surface 2+ Helmet

When Microsoft presented its first Surface headset, it showed it was not afraid of new markets. Now that we are entering a hybrid work environment, we no longer have to worry about our experience in calls, but with the audio in them. With the Surface Headphones 2+, we have headphones with 13 levels of active audio cancellation.

Eight microphones for incredible voice clarity, 18.5 hours of music listening or up to 15 hours of voice calling, and all-day comfort to help us in meetings in Microsoft Teams.

Surface Headphones 2+ delivers an even stronger meeting experience with enhanced in-ear equipment controls and remote calling. Surface Headphones 2+ is priced at US $ 299.99. Business and educational customers in select markets can order from Microsoft or authorized resellers today.

Corded and Bluetooth headsets for Microsoft Teams

Certified for Microsoft Teams, we have two cheaper headsets that allow us to focus better and protect call privacy, especially in shared workspaces. With these new features, we’ll be ready to join meetings without distractions.

Microsoft’s wireless and USB headsets will begin shipping to select markets in June. Microsoft’s modern USB headsets will be available for € 50.

USB-C speaker

A modern USB-C speaker that gives us high quality for meetings, calls and listening to music. This speaker has been designed with the same intuitive controls as the new Microsoft Teams certified USB headsets. The new speakerphone helps us improve and manage our Microsoft Teams experience with a powerful speakerphone controller, two microphones, and intuitive controls and indicators.

In addition, it has a compact design hiding the cables under the speaker. It takes up minimal desk space, making it portable enough for $ 99 anywhere we work.

Microsoft’s modern webcam

We have been waiting for a new Microsoft webcam for a long time. The new Microsoft webcam provides reliable, high-quality video conferencing to enhance or complement your existing PC setup with a certified Microsoft Teams experience. The webcam easily connects to our monitor, laptop or tripod to deliver exceptional 1080p video, HDR, and a 78 ° field of view optimized for meeting experiences.

Microsoft is finally offering cameras for video calls again. The reality is that those in Redmond are coming at a good time, cameras for Microsoft Teams are still needed on a daily basis. You can buy it for 69 euros.