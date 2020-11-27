Check out these five essential tips for working productively from home

The health crisis has led to an increase in the number of workers doing their work from home. With the arrival of this new normal, many people have had to quickly implement teleworking in their professional or school routines. This new working model can become an opportunity to reconcile professional and family life.

Likewise, not having to commute to and from the office allows you to resume hobbies, such as going out to play sports or devoting time to hobbies. But some of the work activities that had to be transferred to the virtual world, such as physical meetings, resulted in a significant decrease in interactions and concentration.

Tips to optimize the telework day

Tech tools company Wacom has put together some tips for working productively from home:

1. Find a suitable workplace

First of all, you have to set up an exclusive workspace, in a part of the house that has as much as possible the same characteristics as an office. It should be a well-lit, quiet space with a comfortable table and chair. It is also advisable to prepare all the equipment that will be needed during the working day to have it on hand, thus avoiding having to get up for it. This will make it easier to concentrate during the work day and to disconnect once it is over.

2. Create a routine

It is important to follow a habit, such as when we go to the office to work. Changing our clothes for walking around the house into clothes for going out on the street makes it easier for us to focus. In addition, it is important to respect the working hours in order to be able to disconnect during our free time and avoid working overtime. So before taking a short break to go for coffee or chat with colleagues, even at home, we need to establish moments of rest during our working day.

3. Use paper and pencil in meetings

It might sound old-fashioned, but taking notes with pencil and paper is the most productive way to keep track of what’s being said in a meeting. Laptops set up physical barriers that hinder the flow of ideas and can lead to the temptation to check email or do some other job rather than listening to what’s on the call. Additionally, notebooks allow you to make eye contact with other call participants.

Some tools such as the pen display with a Wacom One pen allow you to draw ideas and develop them in a meeting to make them more visual and interactive. And at the end of the call, these annotations and diagrams can be saved on the computer.

4. Explain to work teams what is important

Much of what we mean is lost through email and video conferencing. Therefore, online meetings can become ineffective and promote devolution if certain measures are not taken. Screen sharing with a visual presentation is recommended, as well as the use of digital whiteboards that allow all participants to interact and raise ideas as if they were physically together. Tips for grabbing the attention of meeting participants include, for example, turning on the camera or highlighting important presentation details with a highlighter on a split screen. You can also make annotations on your presentation or screen, draw a map or a graphic diagram, so that everyone can visually understand your idea.

5. Establish disconnection times for electronic devices

At the end of the working day, it is important to log off. It is recommended that you turn off the phone and avoid constantly checking email or social media notifications. Likewise, it is important to take time for yourself, whether it is to take up old hobbies or to seek new ones.

