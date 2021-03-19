check the areas and municipalities confined by the coronavirus

Publication: Friday, March 19, 2021 6:06 AM

The Community of Madrid has decreed the closure of the perimeter in three health zones and two municipalities, mobility restrictions which will come into force on Monday March 22 and will last at least 14 days. The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Thursday, while the Deputy Minister of Health confirmed that the region remains in a “period of stabilization”, with a drop in the number of infections and hospitalizations.

Despite this data, there are several basic health zones and municipalities in which the evolution of the pandemic is worsening, so it was decided to apply more restrictions. In addition, Madrid’s director of public health, Elena Andradas, explained that the cumulative incidence threshold is going to be lowered to 14 days which is used to close an area. Now, the new barometer indicates that mobility is limited in the territories of the Community of Madrid where the cumulative incidence is or exceeds 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In these health zones, the entry and exit of residents is restricted for 14 days, except in exceptional and duly justified cases. The confined areas of the perimeter are as follows:

– Olive Valley (Majadahonda).

– Núñez Morgado (Madrid).

– Virgen de Begoña, in Fuencarral-El Pardo (Madrid).

– Municipality of Navacerrada.

In addition, Morata de Tajuña will continue with the perimeter closure it had already imposed until at least March 29.

Aun así, hay que tener en cuenta que la region al completo tiene restricciones a la movilidad por el puente de San José (desde el pasado 17 de marzo hasta el 21) y, después, durante la Semana Santa (del 26 de marzo al 9 April).

In addition to these areas in which perimeter closures are maintained due to the high incidence of the coronavirus, other restrictions prevail in the Community of Madrid which aim to limit infections and stop the pandemic. These are measures that limit the gathering of family and friends, recreation and hospitality. They are as follows:

– Meetings in private spaces with non-cohabitants are prohibited.

– A maximum limit of four people is established for meetings held inside public spaces, such as bars or restaurants.

-Outside public areas (such as terraces), meetings can be for a maximum of six people.

-Bars and restaurants can stay open until 11:00 p.m., but cannot accept new customers after 10:00 p.m.

-The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day.

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.