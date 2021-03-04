Check the base areas and communes of the Madrid confined perimeter by COVID-19

Publication: Wednesday March 3, 2021 11:15 PM

The Community of Madrid manages 17 basic health zones and a single municipality with mobility restrictions. In those areas affected by the restrictions, entry and exit are not permitted unless there is an appropriate justification.

The number of perimeter closures in the region has notably fallen in recent weeks thanks to the favorable evolution of data from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer and fewer territories are affected. However, Madrid continues to be the community that reports the most coronavirus cases, 1,212 on the last day, so some limitations persist.

More precisely, these measures concern a total of 390,000 Madrilenians who still cannot move freely, ie 5.9% of the Community’s population. Then the full list with basic health zones and localities with perimeter closures.

Basic zones with restrictions in the capital of Madrid

Vinateros-Torito (Moratalaz) Andrés Mellado (Chamberí) General Oráa (Salamanca)

Base areas and municipalities subject to restrictions in the rest of the Community

María Curie (Leganés) Collado VillalbaSan Sebastián de los ReyesVillanueva del PardilloHoyo de ManzanaresTorrejón de Ardoz

Check the restrictions on the card

To find out more in detail if your region has mobility restrictions, you can consult this map where you can directly find out if your home or workplace is within the perimeter. Areas marked in red are those subject to restrictions.

You can also directly consult the name of a specific street. All you need to do is enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. You will refine the search further by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

Remember that if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find the desired street or area.