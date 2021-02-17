Check the basic areas of the confined perimeter of Madrid

Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:01 AM

Published on: 02/16/2021 7:02 AM

Nearly 1.4 million people currently live in areas of the Community of Madrid that are confined to the perimeter to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. More specifically, there are restrictions on entry and exit, except for a valid reason, from 55 basic health zones and 14 localities in the region, where 20.7% of the population of Madrid live and 24% infections build up.

Last Friday, the health ministry announced that it would extend, as of Monday, mobility restrictions to seven new base areas, while lifting them in 24 others and in 15 municipalities. Thus, since Monday, the municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz, the basic health zone of Moralzarzal and the town of El Álamo are fully perimeter. In addition, special measures are maintained in many areas of the community.

Here are the basic health areas that currently have mobility restrictions:

Entrevías: El Pozo del Tío RaimundoChamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaTetouan: General MoscardóLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáSan Blas-Canillejas: Alps and RejasGetafe: Doctor

Here are the municipalities with entry and exit restrictions:

Colmenar ViejoCamarma de EsteruelasEstremeraVillaconejosAlcalá de HenaresSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasFuenlabradaCollado-VillalbaBecerril de la SierraCiempozuelosMejorada del CampoRivas Vaciamadrid

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can see which basic health zones and municipalities are currently subject to specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can tap the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.