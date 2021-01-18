check the measurements in each region

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 08:49

Spain has had its worst week of coronavirus infections in recent days. The data shows the rise of the so-called third wave, which some experts already qualify as “monstrous”: in eight autonomous communities, the incidence has been over 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In light of this negative data, various regions have chosen to tighten their restrictions against COVID-19, with the aim of reducing the number of people infected and dead. Next, we explain the measures that each Autonomous Community has adopted:

Castile and Leon

The Castilian-Leonese autonomy has chosen since last Saturday to advance its curfew to 8:00 p.m. In addition, it closes its nine provinces on the perimeter and closes the interior of bars and restaurants. Specifically, as regards non-essential stores, these must close after 6 pm; meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and shopping malls, gymnasiums and game rooms are closed.

Andalusia

The Andalusian community is another of those who have asked to advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m. However, despite the fact that its new restrictions took effect this Sunday, the closure of night mobility at 10 p.m. is still maintained. Along with this, given the increase in cases, shops and hotels must close at 6:00 p.m. Gatherings of more than four people have also been banned.

Extremadura

The region of Extremadura continues to be the most affected in recent days: its cumulative incidence is the highest in Spain and this has been noted in the restrictions. Thus, mobility between municipalities is prohibited, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions. The closure of hotels and non-essential businesses has also been extended in cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit to 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% abroad and 35% in Hotels.

Galicia

In Galicia, all shops close at 9:30 p.m. (it is forbidden to be in the common areas of large shopping centers). The hotel, on the other hand, must close even earlier: at 6 p.m. Likewise, you should limit your capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces.

One of the toughest measures of the Xunta revolves around social gatherings: Meetings of more than four people are prohibited. In addition, from 6 p.m., the population is invited not to associate with people who do not live together. The curfew is at 10 p.m., while 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with less than 10,000 are confined to the perimeter.

Murcia

In Murcia, meetings can only take place between cohabitants, whether in public or private spaces. However, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at an address different from that of one of the parents or the care of the elderly and dependents.

Balearic Islands

The archipelago follows the same criteria as the region of Murcia and prohibits meetings between non-partners in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, bars, restaurants and shopping centers are closed and popular festivals are prohibited.

Formentera has been closed on the perimeter since last Saturday, and will continue so until January 30. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island to and from the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

Madrid

From this Monday, the Madrid community is adopting new restrictions throughout the region. The perimeter boundaries have been extended to six new basic health zones and five localities in the region (in total there are 41 basic zones and 14 confined communes). Along with this, the curfew is established at 11:00 p.m., meetings should have a maximum of six people and it is recommended that in the hostels they be only cohabitants. For its part, the hotel must close at 22:00.

Aragon

In Aragon, the confinement of the perimeter is established between the provinces. In this way, the capitals are closed and the curfew is activated at 22:00. Additionally, meetings are limited to four people and non-essential business establishments must close at 6:00 p.m.

Asturias

The Community activates its curfew at 10 p.m., has closed its territory on the perimeter and has decided to ban meetings of more than six people.

Cantabria

In the Cantabrian region, shopping centers close on weekends and on public holidays. Along with this, meetings should be a maximum of six people, while the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, essential products stores can only open on weekends (shopping centers are also closed); the hotel industry will continue to open in sections. Perimeter containment and the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew are also maintained until January 25.

Castilla La Mancha

In Castile-La Mancha, the case of Ciudad Real stands out, where mobility is restricted in all its municipalities. On the other hand, the curfew is activated at 10 p.m., while in the rest of the Autonomous Community, which is also closed perimeter, the curfew runs from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. .

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, as in Ciudad Real, they have set the curfew at 10 p.m. There, in addition, 26 municipalities were closed. The hotel closes at 5:00 p.m., smoking is prohibited on the terraces and meetings are for a maximum of six people (four in bars and restaurants).

La Rioja

The Community has meetings limited to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño is closed and all non-essential movement is prohibited after 5:00 p.m.

Navarre

The Navarre hotel closes at 9:00 p.m. and meetings are for a maximum of six people. The region has also banned smoking on the terraces.

Pays Basque

In the Basque Country, in addition to the closure of the region, it is also applied perimeter in the municipalities of the red zones and in its three historic territories: Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava.

the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands apply their measures according to the alert level. Thus, depending on the island, the maximum number of people in a meeting and their curfews vary. In the case of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, the maximum capacity for non-partners is six people, while the curfew is maintained from 00:00 to 06:00.

In contrast, in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, the maximum capacity is four people and the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the other hand, in Tenerife, an island on red alert, only people living together can meet, with the exception of bars and restaurants (where the capacity is four people), and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. 6:00 am.

Ceuta and melilla

Finally, Ceuta and Melilla also close their territory and set their curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Regarding meeting limitations, only Ceuta reduced the maximum number of people allowed to four.