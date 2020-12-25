check the new hours from today for each community

Posted: Thursday, December 24, 2020 1:29 PM

The Christmas plan for the coronavirus pandemic has already entered into force in all the autonomous communities. Some of the measures envisaged are limitations on the number of people who can meet and perimeter confinements with different levels of restriction depending on the territory.

Another measure included is the modification of curfew times, which will be different in each territory. In some they will only vary on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and in others they will last for more days. Check here what the hours of your autonomous community are.

Asturias

The curfew is between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., which is extended from 0.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Christmas and New Years Eve, and on January 6.

Andalusia

The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., although on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve it will be delayed until 1:30 a.m.

Aragon

The curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. will remain in effect, extending Christmas Eve and New Years Eve until 1:30 a.m.

Balearic Islands

Curfew until 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, except in Mallorca, which is established from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

the Canary Islands

Curfew from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. In Tenerife, it is early at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, at 1:30 a.m., except in Tenerife: it will start at 12:30 a.m.

Cantabria

The curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Christmas and New Year’s Eve it is extended until 1:30 a.m.

Castile and Leon

The curfew remains at 10 p.m. and it is only on Christmas and New Year’s Eve that it will be extended until 1:30 a.m.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is from midnight to 6 a.m. It will be extended until 1:30 am on the nights of December 24 and 31.

Catalonia

Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve it is delayed to 1:30 a.m. and Three Kings Day eve at 11:00 p.m.

Ceuta

The curfew applies from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and, as you might expect, will start at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas and New Years Eve.

Melilla

The curfew applies between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., but on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve it extends until 1:00 a.m.

Madrid

The current curfew continues from 00:00 to 06:00. The curfew is extended to 1:30 p.m. on December 25 and January 1.

Murcia

The curfew continues from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except on designated festive days, which will be from 1:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Navarre

The curfew is between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., except on the nights of December 24 and 31, which lasts until 1:30 a.m.

Valencian Community

The curfew is advanced to 11:00 p.m., with exceptions on December 24 and 31, which will be at 12:00 a.m.

Extremadura

The curfew is from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Only on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve it is delayed until 12:30 a.m.

Galicia

The curfew is maintained between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., with the exception of Christmas Eve, which is set at 1:30 a.m.

La Rioja

The curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., but becomes more flexible on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve until 1:30 a.m.

Pays Basque

The curfew, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., although it is delayed to 12:30 p.m. on December 24 and 31.