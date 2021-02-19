Check the properties registered by the Church in your town or city

Religious temples, cemeteries, but also houses, farms and even a balcony for the holidays. The Catholic Church registered 34,961 real estate properties in its favor between 1998 and 2015, when the mortgage law of the first Aznar government was in effect, according to the report released this week by the Ministry of the Presidency.

The list, which was sent by the Council of Ministers to Congress, includes each of nearly 35,000 real estate, of which 30,335, 86.7%, have been registered as clerical with the signature of ecclesiastical authority as the only certificate of property. The remainder, only 4,626, were registered with other title deed.

At laSexta, we’ve converted this entire long list into an interactive search engine where you can easily check if the Church has registered a temple, property, or farm in your town or city.

Using our search engine is very simple: all you have to do is enter the name of a town or city in the search bar and only the results that contain it will be displayed. We have placed the information exactly as it appeared in the document, so it is possible that the name of your village or city appears but not that of the municipality, or vice versa. Therefore, we recommend that you try all the options.

In addition, we have included a drop-down menu where you can filter by province, or return to the full list by clicking on the cross.

You can also search by type of property (church, parish, cemetery, farm, house …). Finally, indicate that the search engine recognizes accents, but not capitals.

How the search engine was created

To develop this search engine, we transformed the document that the Ministry of the Presidency transferred, in PDF format and with more than 3,000 pages, into a reusable document.

We selected the most relevant fields from the original tables and fixed most of the errors. However, some boxes may contain missing or incomplete information. In this case, it is exactly like in the original document.

However, to facilitate access to all the information (the original contains over 3,000 pages), we have divided the document by autonomous communities. If you want to download it, you can do so by clicking on any community on the map that appears below these lines, which shows the number of properties for each region.

The “ top ” of communities with the least registered assets

Among all the conclusions that can be drawn from the tangle of data, there is one that stands out above all: there are fetish territories where the Church wanted to de-register more properties.

More precisely, this is the case in regions such as Castilla y León, Galicia or Catalonia. In fact, among these three alone, 21,566 properties were signed in favor of the clergy, or 61.7% of the total of 34,961.

A simple glance at the registers of these territories reveals that there is practically everything: 53 dwellings in Castile and León, 32 garages in Galicia, 136 lots in Catalonia …

In addition, of course, there are many churches, hermitages, cemeteries and parishes. But not to mention that there are also car parks, teleclubs (the old spaces in towns where people used to go to watch TV), and even a restaurant, whose reviews can even be found on some of the most famous tourist portals in Internet. .

In this extravagant list, there was also room for other types of spaces. For example, a party club, located in Brion (A Coruña) or a health center, located in Garganta de los Montes, Madrid.