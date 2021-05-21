Check the restrictions against COVID in each autonomous community

Updated: Friday, May 21, 2021 8:43 AM

Published on: 05/21/2021 8:42 AM

The incidence of the coronavirus across Spain continues to decline. However, as vaccination progresses, some communities continue to be severely limited in dealing with the pandemic.

In addition, there are measures that remain in effect in all Autonomous Communities, in which political leaders invoke the responsibility of avoiding a new wave of infections before achieving group immunity.

Thus, the mask remains mandatory throughout the country, and capacity limitations in hotels or stores are also common to all regions with variable hours.

Despite the end of the state of alert, two regions are maintaining the curfew after having approved it by the courts. This is the case of the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, whose citizens cannot be on the streets without justified reasons after midnight.

In the islands, the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has approved the extension of the curfew until at least June 6, while in the case of the Valencian Community it will be decided this weekend whether this restriction should be maintained from May 24.

We break down the current measures in each autonomous community:

Andalusia

The Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 people with a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases will continue to close the perimeter, located at alert level 4, for which the closure of the perimeter and the suspension of all non-activity. essential are decreed.

Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia, the hotel business can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 am on levels 1, 2 and 3. However, it should be noted that only dance floors are activated on level 1, provided they are outside and wear a mask.

Aragon

As in Andalusia, the municipalities with the worst data remain confined. In addition, there is a limitation on meetings of up to six people, four in confined spaces. It is recommended, in all cases, to limit contacts at work and the unity of coexistence.

Hotels and non-essential shops close at 10 p.m., except in confined areas, where they close at 8 p.m. In the hotel industry, the capacity is up to six people on the terrace and four inside.

Asturias

In particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of specific zones.

The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed. In stores over 300 square meters, the capacity is 70%.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands are one of the few communities to have wanted to maintain a curfew, which the Archipelago’s Superior Court of Justice has approved. Currently it has been extended by one hour, so it is established in all islands between 00:00 and 06:00.

As for social and family gatherings, they are limited to six people both outside and inside. In the second case, a maximum of two coexistence cores. The capacity of the hotel industry varies according to the alert level of each island.

the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice has rejected the possibility, as the archipelago government has attempted, to extend the curfew and the perimeter of the islands to alert levels 3 and 4. However, the regional executive has appealed to the Supreme and understands that, in the meantime, your measures are maintained.

In any case, Justice has ratified, on the other hand, the restrictions on meetings, which vary according to the alert level of each island: a) Up to level 1, maximum 10 people; b) At level 2, 6 people; c) At level 3, up to 4 people; d) At level 4, maximum 2 people.

For the moment, La Palma, La Gomera and Fuerteventura are on alert level 1; and on alert 2, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Graciosa and El Hierro.

Cantabria

The autonomous community of Cantabria keeps the interior of the hotel industry closed; During this time, establishments can serve outdoors until 10:30 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table and a maximum capacity of 75%.

Meetings are limited to four people indoors in public and private spaces, this number is also recommended.

Castilla La Mancha

Hospitality and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

The hours and capacities authorized in this region change according to epidemiological data: with the region at the highest level of alarm, the hotel industry can open until midnight, even if the interior closure will continue in the municipalities of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, the limitation of six people to social gatherings is maintained. The hotel can open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a maximum of four people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 30%.

The community of Madrid

Madrid maintains its mobility restrictions for basic health zones.

Regarding the opening hours of the hotel, bars and restaurants can open until 00:00, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Indoors there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., as can gyms. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, the courts have approved the maintenance of the curfew, which is set from 00:00 to 6:00. Meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The hotel can close at 11:30 p.m., with a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Extremadura

In this region, the hotel establishment must close at midnight. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

There is a system of measures and gauges below the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. The capacity of level 1 stores is 75%.

Galicia

As in Andalusia or Aragon, the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected. In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

The ban on meetings of non-cohabiting people between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the closure of hotels in the municipalities at the maximum level is maintained. In the rest of the municipalities, hotels and restaurants can be open until 11:00 p.m. and restaurants until 1:00 a.m.

La Rioja

The region is moving from the current level 3 high to 2 medium, although the regional government continues to recommend that meetings be no larger than six people.

In the hotel industry, the closing is set at 1:00 a.m. from the next day 21, which also means reducing the restrictions in interiors in hospitality, leisure and culture interiors, which go from 50% currently to 75%, and with the bar consumption prohibited. .

Murcia

No regional perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from 12:00 am to 6:00 am. There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure, but the government wants to maintain a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a measure awaiting judicial ratification.

The terraces close at 22:00, with a capacity of 100% and groups of four people. In the hostels, meetings are limited to a maximum of six people from two coexistence units.

Euskadi

There, the hotel business closes at 10 p.m., drinking at the bar or standing is still prohibited and there can only be four people per table, while commercial establishments and other non-essential activities close at 10 p.m.