check the restrictions in each region

Coronavirus infections continue to skyrocket. On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 34,291 new cases and 404 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, placing the number of infected since the start of the pandemic at 2,370,742 and 54,173 deaths.

Likewise, the cumulative incidence (AI), although its level of increase is softening, already stands at 714.21 per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation is particularly worrying in Extremadura, which has 1,412 cases, in Murcia, with 1,139, and in Castile-La Mancha, with 1,054.

The occupancy rate of hospitals also continues to increase, to the point that seven autonomous communities have a percentage higher than 40%. An epidemiological situation which has led regional governments to toughen their measures to reduce infections. Next, we explain the restrictions that are adopted in each Spanish region:

Andalusia

This region, like other communities, has requested that the curfew be advanced to 8:00 p.m. However, despite its new restrictions going into effect on Sunday, the night mobility shutdown is still maintained at 10 p.m. Additionally, given the increase in cases, shops and hotels are expected to close at 6 p.m. 00 Gatherings of more than four people have also been banned.

Aragon

The Principality has declared the confinement of the perimeter of the municipalities of Avilés, Castrillón, Corvera de Asturias, Oviedo, Llanes and Cangas del Narcea. Meetings of more than six people have been banned and nighttime mobility restrictions have been brought forward to 10:00 p.m.

Cantabria

This region has closed shopping malls on weekends and holidays, and has meetings limited to a maximum of six people, while the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Miguel Rodríguez announced that they did not rule out tightening the restrictions in the coming days.

Castilla La Mancha

The Commission advanced the curfew to 10 p.m. and closed all its municipalities on the perimeter, and also ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities. Bars and restaurants can only be opened for home delivery. Visits to retirement homes for the elderly are canceled.

Castile and Leon

La Junta de Castilla y León has extended the curfew to 8:00 p.m. A decision that the Government took before the Supreme Court because it was not ratified by the decree of the State of Alert. It also closed its nine provinces on the perimeter and closed the interior of bars and restaurants. Precisely, with regard to non-essential stores, these They must close after 6:00 p.m. meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and shopping malls, gymnasiums and game rooms are closed.

Catalonia

In this region, only stores selling basic necessities are open on weekends (shopping centers are also closed). The hotel business will continue to open in sections. Perimeter containment and the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will also remain until January 25.

Valencian Community

Closure of the entire hospitality industry, with the exception of take-out or home delivery. In hotels, cafeterias are closed except for customers and at reduced capacity. The business closes at 6:00 p.m. except for essential services such as food and pharmacies. Sports facilities are closed except for professionals in state competitions. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. but they will ask to advance it to 8 p.m. In addition, 26 municipalities are closed on the perimeter. The maximum number of people who can meet for social or family gatherings is maintained at 6.

Extremadura

Extremadura has banned mobility between municipalities, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions. The closure of hotels and non-essential stores has also been extended in cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit to 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% outside and 35 % in hotels.

Galicia

In Galicia, all shops close at 9:30 p.m. (it is forbidden to be in the common areas of large shopping centers). The hotels, on the other hand, must close even earlier: at 6:00 p.m. Likewise, you should limit its capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces. One of the toughest measures of the Xunta revolves around social gatherings: Meetings of more than four people are prohibited. From 6:00 p.m., the population is invited not to associate with people who do not live together. The curfew is at 10 p.m., while 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with less than 10,000 are confined to the perimeter.

the Balearic Islands

The Balearic archipelago has banned meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, he ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping centers and popular festivals are prohibited. Formentera has been closed on the perimeter since last Saturday, and will continue until January 30. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island to and from the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

Canary Islands

The autonomous government of the Canary Islands applies its measures according to the level of alert. Thus, depending on the islands, the maximum number of people in a meeting and their curfews vary: in the case of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, the maximum capacity for non-partners is six people, while the curfew Fire is The maximum capacity is four people in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and the curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In Tenerife, an island on red alert, only cohabiting people can meet, with the exception of bars and restaurants (where the capacity is four people), and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Hours.

La Rioja

This autonomy limits meetings to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño has been closed and all non-essential activity is prohibited from 5 p.m.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid has confined 14 entire municipalities and 41 basic health zones within the perimeter, after the latest restrictions came into effect on Monday, along with this the curfew is established at 11:00 p.m., meetings must have a maximum of six people and it is recommended that in the houses they are only cohabitants. For its part, the hotel must close at 22:00.

Murcia

In Murcia, meetings can only take place between cohabitants, whether in public or private spaces; however, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at an address other than that of one of the parents or the care of the elderly and dependents.

Navarre

The interior of the hotel and catering establishments will be closed from 23 January, although service on the terraces and at home is allowed. Bars and restaurants also close at 9:00 PM. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the coexistence unit. The region has also banned smoking on the terraces.

Pays Basque

In the Basque Country, in addition to the closure of the region, it is also applied perimeter in the municipalities of the red zones and in its three historic territories: Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava.