check the restrictions in your community

Madrid

Update: Thursday July 15, 2021 2:00 p.m.

Posted: 07/15.2021 13:58

Spain is reversing its de-escalation trend. Since the state of alert faded, there is not a single autonomous community that has not changed its strategy to deal with the coronavirus, although some have been more stringent than others.

With the incipient increase in cases from which the whole country suffers, with the incidence of youth which is skyrocketing and the delta variant present throughout the territory, there are already at least three regions which have decided to put the brakes on normality. Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Cantabria have already chosen to resume the curfew in various municipalities, while Murcia, Aragon or the Canary Islands, among others, set a maximum for social gatherings.

In the following table, you can consult the main measures in each autonomy: curfews (if it has been put in place), social meetings and closing hours of the hotel. In the latter case, there are already two regions, Cantabria and La Rioja, which allow owners of bars and restaurants to close according to their license; although in the case of the second the maximum is at 2:00. If you want to see all the data, turn the pages or search directly for your region:

Several communities plan to return to curfew

Regarding the restriction of night mobility, despite the fact that there are only three regions that have made movements to implement it (Valencian Community, where Justice has already ratified it, and Cantabria and Catalonia, which have sought approval), there are many others looking for similar formulas or already have the option in mind if the epidemiological situation does not improve.

For example, in Euskadi this Thursday a new decree was published which determines the impossibility of permanence in groups of people who do not live together or in agglomerations of people, between 00:00 and 6:00, in public spaces, such as parks, gardens, beaches or sports grounds. This is not a strict curfew, as mobility is still allowed, but access to various places likely to receive crowds is limited.

The Canary Islands, on the other hand, have been one of those that have actively and passively attempted to re-establish the curfew. However, the TSJC refused his order. Even if the regional government does not give up, since the president of the archipelago, Ángel Víctor Torres, will propose this afternoon to his executive to appeal to the Supreme Court of the order preventing him from decreeing a cover-up. fire in the most contagious islands.

Thus, a prospective perspective is posed as for the evolution of the pandemic and the curve of cases; All this, as the president of Murcia ensures that the curfew “is on the table” if contagions continue, while in the Balearic Islands social agents, such as unions and employers, consider demanding this rule in government and while in Castile and León also considered the possibility. However, Fernández Mañueco’s legal services are already ruling out the option, for fear of the criteria of justice, which on other occasions has already canceled this type of restrictions.