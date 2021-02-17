check which areas and municipalities of Madrid are confined to the perimeter

Published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 7:02 AM

At present, 55 basic health zones and 14 localities in the Community of Madrid are confined to the perimeter as a measure to contain the transmission of the coronavirus. Nearly 1.4 million Madrid residents live in these areas, which account for 24% of COVID-19 infections, according to the regional executive, representing 20.7% of the region’s population.

As of last Monday, the health ministry included seven new core areas in mobility restrictions with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 population, community transmission and a growing trend in the number of infections. In this way, the entry and exit of the entire municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz, the base area of ​​Moralzarzal and the town of El Álamo have been restricted.

In addition, health authorities this week lifted mobility restrictions in 24 other areas and 15 cities, although they remain in several other areas, where you can only enter and exit for justified reasons.

Here are the basic health areas that currently have mobility restrictions:

Entrevías: El Pozo del Tío RaimundoChamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaTetouan: General MoscardóLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáSan Blas-Canillejas: Alps and RejasGetafe: Doctor Getuota and Getuota Nafe and RejasAlpes and Les Villes

Here are the municipalities with entry and exit restrictions:

Colmenar ViejoCamarma de EsteruelasEstremeraVillaconejosAlcalá de HenaresSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasFuenlabradaCollado-VillalbaBecerril de la SierraCiempozuelosMejorada del CampoRivas Vaciamadridinosbaon Lajarjarjala de Villoralosbaon Lajorada de Villoralos de Villoralos

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can see which basic health zones and municipalities are currently subject to specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can tap the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.