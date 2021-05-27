check which countries are ahead

Madrid

This Thursday marks 5 months since Spain started to vaccinate. More than 150 days since Araceli, at 96, paved the way for vaccination with his first puncture, which was taken by 8,434,232 others. Nearly 18% of the population whose whole pattern has reversed the worst data of the pandemic, but whose end has not yet come.

Getting to this situation was not at all easy. The supply issues, the stigma of AstraZeneca injection, and the doubts (and constant changes) in the vaccination strategy are remembered. But the pace changed during this time, to the point that Spain became one of the most effective countries for vaccination in all of Europe.

At the top of the EU

Since last April, Spain has always been among the countries with the most doses compared to the total population. And, to this day, that data is still intact: according to Our World in Data, a portal that has gathered information on COVID-19 from most countries around the world, Spain is the seventh member of the EU with the most doses administered; also, visibly above the European Union average and ahead of countries such as Italy, France and Portugal.

Malta, Hungary, Germany, Lithuania and Denmark. These are the only countries where higher numbers of administered doses have been recorded, although, yes, the pace of first doses has slowed in recent weeks. According to the latest report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), dated May 16, in this regard we have moved from 7th to 12th place. But the full vaccination, as well as the doses administered, are still very high. high levels, as shown in the following graph.

And 5 months later, how are we compared to the rest of the world?

If we look at the percentage of first doses per 100 inhabitants, among the more than 200 countries that OWID has been able to collect, Spain is in a medium-high position: in particular, in position 42. On the list, intractable, there are some very small territories, such as Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands or Malta, the country with the highest percentage of first doses in Europe and, according to this source, the fifth in the world.

Nor should we forget the high figures of Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom. On the other side of the coin, despite having its own vaccine (Sputnik V), there is Russia, which is not even in the top 100 countries with a dose. At the tail are also Yemen, Taiwan, Syria and South Sudan. In these territories, only 0.1% of the population received an injection. Check all countries in the following table:

Pfizer, the great hope of the summer: 13 million doses are expected in June alone

As the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez predicted on May 13, in the first week of June, 10 million Spaniards will already be fully vaccinated. And the arrival of the largest shipment of Pfizer to the government will contribute to that figure: over the next month, the Autonomous Communities will receive 13 million doses of this brand alone. In other words, if the weekly reception rate was 1.7 million so far, it will catapult to 2.7 million.

“Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate.” The emblem that Sanidad has followed since improving supplies, which has also visibly increased populations. This week, the focus is on a new age group, that of the under 50s.

This is the case in regions like Murcia, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha or the Canary Islands, as well as in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which have already started (or will begin to quote) in the coming days. 40 to 49 for your first puncture. Ultimately, the data supports the change in strategy, as 94.3% of those over 60 have already received at least one dose.

Vaccination problems

Without a doubt, the biggest headache when it comes to meeting the proposed deadlines (keep in mind that the government’s goal is to have herd immunity by the end of the month. ‘August) was the lack of doses. But to this are added the ups and downs of the AstraZeneca injection, to the point that today some communities fear they will not have enough storage to complete the vaccination of those who have requested it. .

In this sense, Darias tried to convey tranquility. Next Monday, 1.3 million doses of the Anglo-Swedish drug will arrive, which, according to the executive, should be enough not to cause another cessation of vaccination. This concern was raised after Health allowed people under the age of 60 who had already received a dose to supplement their regimen.

And in some communities, the data was very telling: 99% of Andalusians chose to repeat with AstraZeneca, as well as 90% in Murcia. For its part, Health insists it is safe to complete the vaccination with Pfizer, although experts are clear: first dose of AstraZeneca and second dose of AstraZeneca. It is the choice with the highest scientific consensus.