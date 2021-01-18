Check your community’s curfew for COVID: changes and schedules

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 8:03 AM

Autonomous communities are changing curfew hours to try to stop coronavirus infections, which have exploded again. With the state of alarm decreed by the government, the curfew was introduced between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., giving the territories the option of bringing this hour forward by one hour or delaying it by one hour. (entry from 10 p.m.). 00 to 0h00 and ends between 5h00 and 7h00).

Faced with this new reality, we review the schedules that the different Autonomous Communities make known as the “deadline” for being on the streets due to the pandemic.

Andalusia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Juanma Moreno, President of Andalusia, said Council’s intention was to advance the curfew to 8 p.m. if authorized by the central government. Otherwise, it will be kept from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aragon: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The government of Aragon has advanced its curfew schedule to 10 p.m., in addition to decreeing the confinement of the perimeter in the three provincial capitals and in six municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Asturias: 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

This week, Asturias brought forward the one-hour curfew, which was established at 11:00 p.m. Now, this curfew is declared from 10 p.m.

Balearic Islands: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After the resurgence of cases, the Balearic government advanced its curfew by an hour, leaving it at 10 p.m. Formentera is confined perimeter until January 30.

Canary Islands: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In the case of the Canary Islands, the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cantabria: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Although initially a curfew was declared from 12:00 am to 6:00 am, the decision was made to postpone it until 10:00 pm The regional government now plans to close shopping malls on weekends.

Castilla-La Mancha: from midnight to 6 a.m.

For the moment, the schedule is from 00:00 to 6:00, but this Monday, Castilla-La Mancha plans to take new measures that may change this schedule.

Castilla y León: 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

In the case of Castilla y León, the term “sunset” comes into play. According to the government, the curfew can come into force, at the earliest, from 10 pm. However, the Council maintains that the executive allows the curfew to be limited at night.

“Night hours are, according to our legal services, from sunset to sunrise. At this time, at 8:00 p.m., it is sunset,” said the vice-chairman of the board, Francisco Igea .

Catalonia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Catalonia, public establishments must close at 9:00 p.m., with the curfew starting at 10:00 p.m.

Ceuta: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Until January 31, curfew hours will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Community of Madrid: 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Madrid was one of the last regions to advance its curfew due to the pandemic, to 11:00 p.m. In addition, they decree the closure of all premises at 22:00.

Valencian Community: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On January 5, the Generalitat toughened its measures, announcing the closure of the perimeter of the entire region until January 31 and advancing its curfew to 10 p.m.

Euskadi: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From the Basque Country, they offer the possibility of bringing the curfew forward to 6 p.m. From Health they defend that this change, with this decree of the state of alarm, is not possible.

Galicia: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From Friday, Galicians must be home by 10 p.m., which also limits social gatherings to a maximum of four people.

Extremadura: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Since December 31, 2020, the start of the curfew has been changed from midnight to 10 p.m. due to the evolution of the pandemic.

Melilla: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If in the first place the start of the curfew was declared at 10 p.m. and later it was changed at 11 p.m., now the first hour of the night restrictions (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Hours).

Murcia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Last week, the region of Murcia decreed the closure of the perimeter of 13 municipalities, including 22 localities with perimeter closure. In addition, the curfew has been brought forward to 10:00 p.m.

Navarra: from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The curfew entry time is 11:00 p.m., although establishments have been ordered to close at 9:00 p.m. The capacity of medium and large surfaces has also been reduced to 30%.

La Rioja: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

La Rioja extended its curfew last week from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition, personal meetings were limited to four people.