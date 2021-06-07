Cheese supplies protein to the body, prepare it this way at home – Whidbey Daily News

Benefits of Cheese: – Cheese contains sufficient amount of protein. Consuming it also supplies protein to the body. You can prepare cheese at home with vegetables like spinach, peas etc.

Paneer is one such food item made from milk. Which is used in the preparation of a variety of food items. Its vegetables are very tasty with spinach and peas. Which people eat with great enthusiasm. Along with this, cheese is also used in many types of dishes. Eating cottage cheese provides protein to your body. Therefore, everyone from youthful exercise to women should consume cheese.

Prepare the cheese in this way-

To prepare cheese at home, you need to take milk and put it on the gas to heat. When it starts to boil, add yoghurt or a little lemon juice. This will cause the milk to crack, after a while when the milk and cheese appear separately, you filter it with a cotton cloth. Through which the water will drain and you tie the rest of the cheese well and keep it under something heavy. So that in a short time the rest of the water also drains out. After this the cheese will come in a uniform shape. The way you pressed it. After this, you can cut it into small pieces and use it as needed.

Cheese is good for bones-

Cheese contains calcium, phosphorus and other elements. For this reason, it is very helpful in strengthening the bones as well as keeping the teeth strong.

Will control weight-

Enough protein is found in cottage cheese. It is also rich in vitamin D. It contains nutrients like calcium, phosphorus etc. Which is very beneficial for the body. Because of this it also controls weight and calms appetite. So that you do not gain weight and you avoid eating extra food.

Cheese increases metabolism

Consumption of cheese improves the digestive power of the body and its consumption increases the metabolism in the body. So it should be consumed every day. Because it also gives the body enough energy. Which also removes the weakness of the body.

Beneficial for physical and mental development

Omega-3 is found in cheese. Which is important for our mental and physical development. Eating cheese to children strengthens their bones and also helps in their mental development. Cheese can be eaten by everyone from children to adults. Because it is made from milk. Therefore, it does no harm, it only benefits.