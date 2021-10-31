'chemsex'-on-the-rise:-the-sexual-practice-that-raises-the-risk-of-infection,-addiction-and-poor-mental-health

A glance at a well-known app of gay contacts is enough to illustrate the dimension of chemsex , a phenomenon almost exclusive to the group of men who have sex with other men and characterized by intentional drug use to have sex for a long period of time. In a single glance at the app , dozens of users take advantage of their application profile: “Zero drugs” or “No chems ”, the most reticent settle in the first lines of their personal description; “I’m looking for a party” or “From chill ”, invite others. Few are left out. In favor or oppossing. The rise of chemsex forces a position.

De facto, it is a minority practice within the gay community, but it is gaining ground in the street, warn the voices consulted. Experts warn of an increase in problematic substance use in this context and warn of the dangers of this phenomenon: chemsex increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addictions and poor mental health. The Ministry of Health admits its “growing concern” about this practice.

These sex parties can last for hours, even days. In private or local homes, such as saunas or sex clubs, among others. Most are in groups, but chemsex is also practiced between threesomes, couples or alone watching porn or by Skype with someone at a distance. According to the Homosalud study 2021, which surveyed 2. 843 gay people, bisexuals and other men who have sex with men, the prevalence of chemsex in Spain in this population group is 9.4% and the reasons for initiation are various: from increasing libido or sexual disinhibition to enhancing pleasure.

Although the experts They clarify that the phenomenon cannot be separated from the reality of discrimination, harassment and stigma in which this minority has lived in patriarchal society. Jorge García, from the ITS Drassanes unit in Barcelona, ​​synthesizes: “The beginning is usually explorative, out of interest and curiosity, but there is a background of having lived in a minority and having developed into a heteronormativity that leads us to deal with internalized homophobia. This creates a backpack of stress and anxiety with your sexuality and the chemsex serves as an escape. ”

Javier Sotomayor came across the chemsex by chance six years ago in Madrid. He didn’t even know what it was, he admits. “I stayed with one person and then more people came. They asked me if I was going for the slam [consumo de drogas inyectadas] and I confused it with the sling [un columpio sexual] and I said yes. They prepared me a syringe with methamphetamine and injected it into me. I got paranoid and I had a problem with someone in the group ”, recalls this Chilean from 39 years now settled in Barcelona. There, by practicing slamming , he contracted hepatitis C. He never had a problem use, but there he put the brakes on it. “That made me rethink everything. At that time, sexuality in Chile did not look the same and I was on a quest to experience more pleasure. But the physical and mental discomfort led me to become aware ”, he explains. Sotomayor continues to practice the chemsex , but has dosed the consumption of substances and the times: “I do it in a recreational, playful state and keeping in consider the risk. I space consumption times and I do it, at most, once a month, with less risky consumption routes and more awareness “, he admits.

The scientific community has begun to measure the phenomenon, but there are no resounding figures. In fact, they do not even agree on the exact definition of chemsex and the available studies are often not comparable. They differ, for example, on consumer drugs to consider it chemsex – in the UK the classics were mephedrone, methamphetamine and GHB, but in Spain they also consume cocaine, popper or viagra, among other substances—. Homosalud figures the prevalence at 9.4%, but the European survey on sexual behaviors directed at this same group (EMIS 2017) points out that, in Spain, among men who had had sexual intercourse in the last year, the 14, 1% had used stimulant drugs to make sex more intense or last longer in that period and 7.6% had done so in the last month.

There are also differences within the group. The European survey indicates that drug use for sexual purposes was higher in men with HIV, born outside of Spain, and in those who lived in cities of more than 500. 000 population. Pablo Ryan, member of the AIDS Study Group (Gesida) of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases, confirms, precisely, a higher prevalence in seropositive people: it was from 29% on 2016 and of 29% on 2020, according to a study. The fact of having HIV is a factor of vulnerability to chemsex, experts agree, because the fear of discrimination and disclosing their serological status leads to greater difficulties in managing their sexuality. Also being a migrant, dysmorphobia (obsession with the shame of the body), poverty and social exclusion are other elements of vulnerability.

The experts consulted have already sounded the alarm and warn that chemsex is on the rise, with increasingly risky practices. The phenomenon has become, in the words of Josep Mallolas, head of the HIV-AIDS Unit at the Barcelona Clinic, into “the first piece of a perverse domino that sets off many psychiatric, sexual, sociological and physical problems”. Bcn Checkpoint, a community center in the center of Barcelona, ​​serves some 200 people per year with problematic consumption of chemsex in their specialized service and have a waiting list, says the psychologist of the entity, Toni Gata: “There has been an increase in consumption and at a clinical level they have nothing to do with what came to us in 2017. Before those who practiced slam were 1% of the users of chemsex and now most do. There have been several deaths from overdose in the group and more aggravated cases. ”

Luis Villegas, head of the Stop entity, agrees with the diagnosis AIDS in Barcelona, ​​which also has a program to help the problematic chemsex : “The phenomenon has spread and is more established. The first years the affected population were sex workers and now we see non-binary people, trans women, migrants … There is also more approach to the practice of slam “. García, for his part, points out that the pandemic fueled the symptoms of stress and loneliness in the population – “known triggers of chemsex “, he adds – and all this may have led to an increase in these practices in this group.

To more than 500 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​in Madrid, Pablo Ryan, from Gesida, draws a similar reality: “ more and more, although the chemsex is still a minority and a more minority is still problem use. But we do get cases of admissions to the ICU for mixing GHB [un depresor sedante líquido] and alcohol, for example, and deaths from overdoses or suicides associated with problem use. ”

Health problems

The phenomenon of chemsex triggers various health alerts. For starters, the risk of contracting STIs. Under the influence of drugs, the perception of danger is lowered and risk practices (such as sex without a condom) increase: a study by Barcelona Checkpoint, for example, found that the risk of HIV infection among men gay who practice chemsex is three times higher. Injecting drug use also increases the risk of STIs. A Gesida study shows that users who practiced slam were more likely to have depression, anxiety and drug-related disorders than other users from chemsex . And they also had more severe psychopathological symptoms (paranoia, suicidal behaviors), dependence, withdrawal and were diagnosed with more STIs and hepatitis C. According to Homosalud, the 38% of chemsex users claim to have injected drugs in the last 12 months.

Roc (not his real name) has a degree in Political Science, has 29 years and He started flirting with the chemsex six years ago. In 2017, after breaking up a complex relationship, he began to practice it every week: “I had no control external any. I was only held back by a precarious job that made me unhappy. From Friday to Sunday night I did what I wanted: I started Friday morning with the app to find where to go and got home Sunday to get some sleep and go to work on Monday ”. He knew he was “in the mouth of the wolf”, admits: “Your friends end up being the ones who go from chill with you, my previous environment was disappearing, I was surly with my parents … It was a ball until I met a boy who had been in Stop AIDS and he showed me a poster with questions. The last one was: how long had it been since you had sober sex? And I thought: ‘I don’t remember. ”

Roc (not her real name) had a problematic use of ‘chemsex’. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

He, who defines himself as “peaceful and calm”, he became “explosive and suspicious” because of drug use: “I felt that people hated me and the drugs magnified it. But I was shy, my relationship with men was very difficult. The chemsex was a safe space and you get uninhibited, “he says. Roc asked for help at Stop AIDS and started treating her problem use, but admits she still has mono. Now he is a sex worker, but avoids consumption with clients: “I continue to consume, but I avoid contexts such as chill . The tub [metanfetamina], if I have it in front of me, I can’t control myself. I avoid it. With GHB and ketamine I have a more normal relationship because it does not cause me addiction and I have switched to mephedrone to pass the effects of the bath. ” The pandemic was a setback for him: “We went back. We had built support networks, I had built bridges with my parents, but I couldn’t see them, you couldn’t go out and everything fell apart. The protective factors that surrounded us suddenly fell ”, he explains.

Addiction is another of the great problems that underlies this practice . Substances like methamphetamine — it causes euphoria and disinhibition — are highly addictive, experts say, and controlling drugs like GHB is complex: the barrier between recreational dose and toxic dose is very fine. The use of these substances can also lead to mental symptoms, from paranoia and irritability to psychotic outbreaks, depression and, in the worst case, suicide. Cat rates the consu problematic mo of chemsex as “a public health problem”: “ chemsex is being compared with the first HIV pandemic, which took a generation of men who had sex with other men. The chemsex is taking a part of the population, not at a mortal level, but it is people who have no work, networks or home ” .

Without healthcare resources

The Ministry of Health has created a working group to address this phenomenon and ensures that it finances community projects to treat chemsex, but at street level, experts warn that there are not enough resources. Problematic use must be detected as soon as possible, Ryan warns: “That is, when it begins to affect other areas of personal life, work … These people need specialized care and the system was not prepared to deal with this reality. Although it has been tried, it is difficult to find a care circuit aimed at this problem ”, he solves.

The Clinic has a specialized unit serving some 300 people with chemsex problematic and Mallolas urges a comprehensive treatment. Gata advocates a three-step approach: informing so that they can control risks, reduce consumption so that there is a reduction in harm and, for those who want to eliminate drugs from the equation, individualized psychological and psychiatric care and group therapies. Using PreP – administering an antiviral before unsafe sex to avoid HIV infection – and reinforcing STI screening are two strategies needed to reduce risks, the doctors say. Also training health professionals to improve early detection.

Barcelona has promoted since 2017 attention to this phenomenon, recalls the Councilor for Health, Gemma Tarafa, with two specialized assistance devices and access to rapid STI tests through contact apps . In people with chemsex problematic; in 2020, were 130 persons. But that does not mean that chemsex has doubled, points out Tarafa, because these are cases of initiation of treatment, not of consumption. “It may be that we have a better recruitment system than before. In any case, they are still low numbers and it is the best time to act early. We must do prevention, accompaniment and support. ”

Fernando Caudevilla, family doctor and expert in synthetic drugs, recalls the weight of “Moral element” in the approach and attention to chemsex and claims to properly dimension the phenomenon to implement intervention services: “It is a doubly issue taboo because if taking drugs is immoral, with sex even more so. Specific resources are necessary. ”

Each person is a world, there are different cases and different processes. Neither do all the people who practice chemsex have a problematic use, the experts clarify. But at the bottom of it all, adds Sotomayor, there is often a residue of “lack of self-esteem and lack of sexual education” that encourages this phenomenon: “They don’t teach us to have sex. The chemsex is a symptom of something deeper that has yet to be addressed. It is not this practice that leads to the loss of a life, but there is a fundamental lack of sexual education that generates frustrations. ”