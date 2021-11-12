'chiaroscuro',-the-harsh-reckoning-of-a-white-actress-with-her-black-roots

In the 1950s classic Imitation of life, Douglas Sirk pointed directly to the marrow of racism in the United States through the relationship between the black mother who played the unforgettable Juanita Moore and her fair-skinned daughter, Sarah Jane (Susan Kohner). The torment that Sirk overturned in that mother-child bond still remains unattainable as a melodramatic peak: the daughter’s rejection of her own blood, her desperate effort to hide her race and identity, the unbearable pain of both women.

British actress Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut is not a Sirk melodrama, although her delicate and introspective black and white reading of the same racial conflict seems its reverse. Through the adaptation of the novel Passing, published in 98 by the author of the Harlem Renaissance movement Nella Larsen, Hall tells the story of two childhood friends graced with the poisoned safe-conduct of the fair skin whose opposite destinies end up colliding. The result is an intimate drama about color, its nuances and the friendship that Hall is worth to dive into the dilemmas of his own family past.

The daughter of Peter Hall, one of The great figures of British theater, founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and director of the Royal National Theater, seemed to have everything but something substantial: the truth of his own mother, the American opera singer Maria Ewing, a woman whose white skin allowed him during years to maintain an elusive and equivocal relationship with his African-American roots.

Claroscuro is for all this a film as emotional as it is sober and elusive, an adjustment of beads whose ambiguous coldness doubles its hardness. Photographed with a light capable of transferring the viewer to a world surrounded by prejudice and fear, this is an elegant period film set in pre-Great Depression Harlem, where the detail of a hat or a kettle conceals the sleeplessness and the anguish of two women who function as two sides of the same coin.

Since its inception, the weight of the film falls on its two great main actresses, especially on the magnificent Tessa Thompson, Irene, the woman who is still black despite the fact that she could pretend not to be, whose internal conflict (attraction and rejection towards what her friend represents) dominates the tone of the film. His meeting in a hotel tea room with Clare (Ruth Negga) sums up the silent tragedy that this film contains, which is basically that of the woman who has managed to hide her origins turned into a ghostly being, a grotesque dyed doll as a blonde who lives in a no-man’s-land with his back to his truth in a lonely golden cage.

Chiaroscuro

Address: Rebecca Hall

Performers: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Camp.

Platform: Netflix.

Genre: drama. United States, 2021.

Duration: 98 minutes.