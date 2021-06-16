Chicago shooting: 4 people killed and four police injured after a brawl in a Chicago house

Chicago

In the United States, four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting after an argument at a house in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood. the police gave this information. Police said the shooting incident took place around 5:42 a.m. on Tuesday. No arrests have been made in this case so far.

Police have little information on the victims. It is believed that none of them were minors. The identities of those killed in the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Of the four injured, police said a 25-year-old and another man were shot in the head from behind. Information on their condition has not been released, as the condition of a 23-year-old girl and another woman remains critical.