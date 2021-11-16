chiclana's-phoenician-past-continues-to-give-surprises

Chiclana de la Frontera was looking for a lost medieval castle and ended up by chance finding another fortress 2. years older. It happened in 2006, but the archaeologist Paloma Bueno still remembers the “surprise and helplessness” she felt at that time. Their surveys prior to the construction of a block of flats had to last only one day, until ceramics and remains of a Phoenician wall from the 7th century BC began to appear. C. just over a meter from the surface. The finding rewrote the history of the town of Cádiz, which, until then, was believed to be founded in 1303 by Alonso Pérez de Guzmán, first Duke of Medina Sidonia, also known as Guzmán el Bueno.

Almost 16 years later —with his comings and goings— Bueno is still at the foot of some excavations in which there is still room for astonishment. The latest shock has come in the middle of the works of the interpretation center that Chiclana is preparing for the Cerro del Castillo site. The archaeologist and her team have located the traces of a monumental building that, due to its size and careful construction technique, could be “a palace or a sanctuary”, the expert points out cautiously. The works have given a facade of about 10 meters long, topped with ashlars at its ends. In the surroundings of these remains, a piece of cornice in the shape of an Egyptian gola has been found, fragments of a plaster made with marble dust and a floor of large tesserae of this same stone.

By the decoration of the monument, well dates it around the 5th century BC. C., already in the Punic period, although some fillings denote that the space could have been used until the 3rd century BC. C. The construction was inside the walled enclosure of a one hectare city, an approximate extension that the archaeologist estimates for the site. Within these Phoenician population centers it was common for there to be “a building for public or religious use”, the archaeologist reasons. The expert bases the Chiclana find on monuments of similar typology located in Sicily or Tunisia, where the ancient Carthage was located. And his suspicions are reinforced by the location in the vicinity of the monument of the fragment of a terracotta of an anthropomorphic figure that could be a cauldron, a piece of cultic use.

Two workers extract sand from the surveys that have located a neighborhood of the ancient Phoenician-Punic city of Chiclana (Cádiz) Marcos Moreno

With Everything, Bueno prefers to be cautious regarding the use that the Punic monument must have had and hopes to be able to solve the enigma in future phases of excavation. In fact, the building is located between the interior of an old winery that will become the future interpretation center and an abandoned house that the Chiclana City Council wants to acquire to expand the site, as confirmed by Juan Antonio de la Mata, the municipal architect who has drawn up the project for the museum space. The new space will cost 1.2 million euros, financed with European funds ITI (Integrated Territorial Investment) and should be ready for the summer of 2022.

More than seven centuries

However, the municipal plan is much broader and contemplates an investment of 40 millions in a neighborhood that, until the appearance of the Phoenician remains, was “a depressed area of ​​the city,” according to De la Mata. Although beyond the reconversion of the present reality, the works attempt to shed light on the past of a town that today has 83. 800 inhabitants, but who have a much more fruitful past. Just three years before Bueno found those Phoenician remains, Chiclana celebrated with great fanfare the seven centuries of its foundation, unaware of a much older past. “Some felt terrible that I came saying that, in reality, this was from VII before Christ,” the archaeologist recalls with a laugh.

The only thing that Bueno knew when he disembarked at Cerro del Castillo is that in the block where he had to probe there was a 15th century cemetery. That cemetery appeared, like a canvas of a caserna wall, an oriental typology, common in sites in Syria or Palestine. In these years, he has also found in the same place an amalgam of remains that start in the Final Bronze Age —from 1250 to 850 to. C.—, as traces of a hut background and ceramic remains by hand, before the Phoenicians introduced their lathe and kiln technique among the pre-existing local population. Roman and Almohad vestiges also located in the site extend over time the occupation of the neighborhood that was the founding nucleus of Chiclana, thanks to its nature as a natural hill that facilitated the visual control of the territory.

Remains of the monumental building located in the Phoenician site of Chiclana (Cádiz), covered by the scaffolding of its future interpretation center Marcos Moreno

However, little is known about what the town was called in its Phoenician or Roman past. “More than Gadir – the Phoenician name of the nearby Cádiz -, the Romans spoke of this area in the plural as the Gadeiras,” says Bueno, as a hypothesis that the Phoenician city of Cadiz had direct organizational links with that of Chiclana and that of the important site of Doña Blanca (El Puerto de Santa María). Hence the name that the future Nueva Gadeira interpretation center will have, which will be completed with areas of the exterior site and with a tower that will serve as a reminder of the disappeared medieval tower of the Medina Sidonia and an elevator to save the 29 meters that the hill rises above the nearby river Iro.

While that work arrives, Paloma Bueno and hers continue with their surveys. In a street near the future interpretation center and next to the Phoenician wall – currently covered temporarily – there are remains of a Punic popular neighborhood with orthogonal layout: a kitchen that must have suffered a fire that blackened all its earthenware, a sink or amphora filled with small shells. Everything emerges from the asphalt just a meter deep. Bueno bends over and takes two pieces of pottery that were together in the same rooms. One is dark, typical of those first settlers who did not know the lathe; another earth, a sign of that modern wheel brought by the Phoenicians. “This is the signal, the contact of the two cultures that was maintained for years,” Bueno says naturally while pointing to the palm of his hand, already used to the fact that the Cerro del Castillo gives him fortuitous surprises much greater than that.