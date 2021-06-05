Child falls from 14th floor Death: Boy falls 150 feet from 14th floor of tower as his parents drank

Moscow

In Russia, a couple’s neglect while drinking alcohol has been eclipsed. The couple were so intoxicated that they couldn’t care for their 21-month-old baby. He had left the window next to the child’s bed open. Meanwhile, this child fell from the 14th floor playing on the bed. The good thing is that the parents learned of the child’s fall when the police handed over the corpse to them by ringing the doorbell.

Police arrested for negligence

According to the Daily Mail report, Alexander and Taisiya Akimov of Moscow, the capital of Russia, were arrested for the negligent death of their son Timofey. If found guilty, the couple face at least two years in prison. Russian law enforcement believes the child fell from a window of a 14th-floor tower.

Passers-by handed over the child’s body to the police

According to Russian media, the body of innocent Timofey was found by passers-by under the residential tower on Marshal Zakharov Street. After which he called the police after giving information. Yulia Ivanova, spokesperson for the Russian Investigation Committee, said it had been established that the child’s mother was in the apartment at the time of the accident. The parents did not move the child’s bed away from the window while they were drinking alcohol.

Parents were drinking at the time of the incident

The parents of this child would be 21 and 23 years old. Investigators said there was evidence they were both drinking when their son fell from an open window. The Russian Investigative Committee, which is investigating serious cases, issued a notice after the tragic case, warning parents living in high-rise buildings of the risks associated with children.

145 children died in Russia last year

Russian Ombudsman for Children Anna Kuznetsova revealed that a total of 1,339 cases of children falling from high apartments were reported last year. He said a total of 145 children died in the crashes, while the rest suffered serious and minor injuries. He also said that “the problem of children falling from windows is now becoming our pain.