children lost a parent to covid: children around the world have lost a parent to covid 19, including in india

More than 1.5 million children worldwide, including 1,19,000 children in India, have lost at least one parent, custodial grandparent or grandparent to COVID. His information was shared according to a new study published in The Lancet. The study estimates that among them, more than a million children died of one or both parents in the first 14 months of the pandemic, and another 5 million children saw their grandparents die alive. in their own homes.

In India, researchers estimate that the number of newly orphaned children (43,139) increased 8.5-fold in April 2021 compared to March 2021 (5,091). Children who have lost a parent or guardian are at increased risk for serious short- and long-term adverse effects on their health and safety, such as illness, physical abuse, sexual violence, and teenage pregnancy.

Estimates based on national fertility data from 21 countries

Lead author Dr Susan Hillis, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Response Team, said: “For every two COVID deaths around the world, one child is left behind. death of a parent or caregiver. As of April 30, 2021, those 1.5 million children had become the tragic and invisible result of 3 million deaths from COVID-19 worldwide and that number will that to increase as the pandemic progresses.

“Our findings underscore the urgent need to put these children first and invest in evidence-based programs and services to protect and support them now and for many years to come as the orphanage disappears,” did he declare. Researchers made estimates based on COVID-19 mortality data and national fertility data from 21 countries from March 2020 to April 2021. Peru, South Africa, United States, India, Brazil and Mexico are the countries with the highest number of children who have lost their primary guardians (custodial parents or grandparents).

Five times more children have lost their father

Countries with COVID-19 death rates among primary caregivers (1 / 1,000 children) include Peru, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, states United, Argentina and Russia. In almost all countries, men have died more than women, especially in middle age and old age. Overall, five times as many children have lost their fathers than their mothers. Researchers have called for immediate action to address the impact of childcare-related deaths in COVID response plans.