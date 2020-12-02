Children will be included in the maximum of 10 people in Christmas gatherings

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 1:08 PM

Although the document agreed to with the CCAA for Christmas does not specify it, as laSexta learned, children count towards the final tally. In other words, this maximum of 10 people includes children.

laSexta has acceded to the document that Health has agreed with the Autonomous Communities for Christmas and that this afternoon reaches the Interterritorial Health Council. If this agreement on the measures were passed, it would be binding.

The plan fixes the maximum meetings at 10 people, that mobility between the autonomous communities is limited between December 23 and January 6 and that the CCAA decides on family groups.

There will be an enlargement