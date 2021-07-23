Children’s covid vaccine: the European agency is the first to authorize the Moderna vaccine for children

London

The European Drug Control Agency has approved Moderna’s Kovid vaccine as part of the global discovery of a corona vaccine for children. The vaccine will be given to children aged 12 to 17 in almost all European countries. This is the first time that the vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 18. Moderna’s corona vaccine has already been approved for people over 18 in Europe.

Vaccine claims to succeed in trial

The European Union’s medicines regulator said on Friday that research conducted on more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 had found antibodies comparable to Moderna’s vaccine. Moderna says its two-dose vaccine is as effective in adolescents as it is in adults, and that side effects such as arm pain, headaches and fatigue also occur in adolescents.

So far, only Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved

Until now, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have been the only vaccine options for children up to 12 years of age in North America and Europe. Pfizer has also started trials of its vaccine in children under 12. In a phase I study, a small number of young children will receive different doses of the vaccine. To do this, Pfizer has selected more than 4,500 children in four countries around the world.

Very low risk of severe illness and death from corona virus in children: UK research

Soon to be tested on children over 6 months

The Pfizer vaccination trial is also conducted in children aged 5 to 11 years. These children receive two doses of 10 micrograms. This dose corresponds to one third of the vaccine dose administered to adolescents and adults. A few weeks later, the vaccine trial will begin on children over 6 months of age. They will receive three micrograms of vaccine.

Now Corona Vaccine To Be Used In Children Under 12, Pfizer Launches Clinical Trial

Many other vaccine makers are testing children

In May of this year, AstraZeneca launched a study in the UK on children aged 6 to 17. At the same time, Johnson & Johnson is also studying. Chinese Sinovac also described its vaccine as being effective on children up to 3 years old.