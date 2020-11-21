China against terrorism in Pakistan: Chinese Premier Narendra Modi besieges terrorism, China defends Pakistan – China appreciates Pakistan for its action against terrorism after Prime Minister Modi attacked it for the same

Islamabad

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan for terrorism. Shortly after, Pakistan’s close friend China came to his aid. Even Pakistani victims of international criticism for not taking action against terrorism praised it. China commended Pakistan for its positive contribution to the fight against global terrorism.

China appreciated

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lizhiyan Zhao said, “China commends Pakistan for its role in fighting international terrorism and supports Pakistan in its actions against terrorist forces.” CPEC sinks attempts will fail. Beijing describes itself as a close friend of Pakistan and has defended Pakistan in the past.

PM Modi attacked

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said that Jaish-e-Mohammed’s attempts to capture Kashmir were thwarted. He said: “The murder of four terrorists from the Pakistani terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad and the gathering of weapons and explosives indicate that their plans to sow chaos have been foiled.”

Try to avoid the FATF

Significantly, the sword of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) hangs over Pakistan. At the meeting held in October, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan on the gray list, while Pakistan flirts to face it. Staying on the gray list will make it difficult for Pakistan to obtain financial support from international institutions. The FATF said Pakistan had acted on only 21 of its 27 action points to curb terrorist financing.