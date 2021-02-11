China bans BBC, flawed reporting on Corona, Xinjiang

Beijing

China has banned the British television channel BBC World News. China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced the ban on Thursday, saying the BBC had misreported the Corona virus and Xinjiang. China also said the BBC also violated the essential requirement for the news to be true and fair.

BBC license suspended

China’s NRTA alleged that the BBC reports had harmed China’s national interests and weakened its national unity. Therefore, this channel does not meet the requirements of foreign channels broadcasting in China. China has also banned the BBC from requesting a broadcast next year.

Isn’t China taking revenge on CGTN?

On February 4, Britain banned the official Chinese media CGTN in its country. Since then, there have been questions that China will also ban the BBC in its response. A British investigation found that CGTN lacked editorial control. In addition, the channel also had ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Following this, the British communications regulator Ofcom canceled the license of the China Global Television Network (CGTN) in the United Kingdom.