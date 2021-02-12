China BBC: China and Britain fight over BBC and CGTN: China and Britain face to face with media

Beijing

China has banned BBC World News from broadcasting in the country for violating reporting guidelines. China’s television and radio regulator announced it. A week earlier, Britain revoked the license of the Chinese government-controlled broadcaster, China Global Television Network (CGTN).

China had criticized the BBC for its removal of the Uighur minority and its reporting on the Corona virus outbreak and had filed an objection with the British broadcaster. The BBC said it was “ disappointed ” with the Chinese government banning its transmission. China’s regulatory body, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), announced on Thursday evening that it was banned from broadcasting BBC World News due to serious violations of content rules.

‘Violation of the rules’

NRTA said the BBC blatantly violated regulations on foreign radio, television and satellite channels through its reporting on China. According to the ‘Xinhua’ News Agency, the NRTA said in a statement that the BBC’s coverage should have been truthful and unbiased and tried to harm China’s national security and solidarity.

NRTA said: “As the channel has not met the conditions for broadcasting in China as a foreign channel, BBC World News will not be allowed to continue its service in China.” The regulator said the BBC’s broadcast application would not be granted next year. At the moment, it’s unclear what effect the BBC’s ban will have on the world’s most populous country.

Ban CGTN in UK a few days ago

The BBC has never been allowed to broadcast to Chinese or Chinese homes. The BBC only broadcast to “international hotels” and diplomatic campuses. China imposed the ban on the BBC at a time when UK media regulator “Ofcom” revoked CGTN’s license in the UK.

The decision was made by Ofcom because the investigation revealed that Star State Media Limited was wrongly licensed from China State Television. CGTN was also convicted of violating UK broadcasting regulations for forcibly confessing to the statements of UK citizen Peter Humphrey. Regarding the ban imposed by China, the BBC said in a statement: “We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this step. The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster, and news is broadcast around the world with fairness, transparency and fearlessness.

“Unacceptable step”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called China’s move an unacceptable step to disrupt media freedom. The US State Department also criticized the move as part of a larger campaign to suppress free media in China. In recent months, relations between China and Britain over Hong Kong have deteriorated. China enacted a new national security law in Hong Kong following numerous protests, and many countries criticized China’s attitude on the issue of human rights.