China Bhutan: China crosses border again, now its second colony within 12 km of Bhutan land – China builds road and village in Bhutan region amid deadlock in Ladakh

Beijing

China’s thirst for seizing the lands of other countries does not appear to be quenching. The dragon has now established its second civilian colony on the land of Bhutan 12 kilometers from the border. During the Doklam standoff in March-June 2017, China attempted to seize Bhutan’s land on a large scale. However, China had to retreat due to retaliation from the Indian military. Today, satellite photos taken recently reveal that China has built roads and civilian settlements on the border with Bhutan.

India’s concern has grown

Concern for India has also increased due to this colony of China located near the Siliguri Corridor. Indian agencies and the Indian military are also closely monitoring every move from China. This corridor, also known as Chicken Neck, is an important part of the northeast connection to the rest of India. The latest satellite photos clearly show that China has taken over much of the land along the Amo Chu River in Bhutan.

China broke the Doklam deal

An agreement was made between India and China during the Doklam tension. In which both sides have agreed that India will not cross Doklam Nala to the south and PLA i.e. China Amo Chu to the east. However, China has built settlements across the Amo Chu River, breaking its promise. Plans are also underway to settle civilians en masse in Bhutan’s occupied Shersingama or Yatung Valley.

China built a permanent bridge over the river

India had urged China not to attempt any action in this area. But the Chinese army occupied the land of Bhutan by breaking these borders. Not only that, China has built a bridge over the Amo Chu River. Located approximately 400 meters south of the village, the bridge is approximately 40 to 45 meters long and approximately 6 meters wide. The bridge, with at least seven pillars and eight spans, connects the eastern and western banks of the Amo Chu River.