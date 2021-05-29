China blames Britain for Indian unrest in Kashmir after UK encirclement over Hong Kong issue: When Britain besieged Hong Kong, China remembered Kashmir and explained the because of the troubles in India

China accuses Britain of mixing “hate poison” into Kashmir politics, this statement came from China amid growing tensions between Beijing and London over Hong Kong Xinhua “Kashmir: a loophole in the crown of the British Empire ”posted this article as Beijing

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday accused British colonialists of injecting “hate venom” into Kashmir politics through their “divide and rule” policy. Interestingly, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and London over various issues, including Hong Kong and human rights, the official Chinese communications agency Xinhua published this article titled “Kashmir: A Rift in the crown of the British Empire ”.

Zhao tweeted several times, citing Xinhua’s recent remarks. He said: “If the British consider India the greatest jewel in the crown of the British Empire, then when it fell, the biggest rift occurred in Kashmir.” “The British Empire has collapsed, but before they left they infused the poison of hatred into politics here which will last for decades,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said. Prior to becoming a spokesperson, Zhao was China’s deputy ambassador to Pakistan.

“Britain has implemented the divide and conquer policy”

Zhao quoted part of the article in a tweet: “This land, once famous for Kashmir sapphires, has many scars from colonial greed …” Earlier, China’s Foreign Ministry said about of China’s official position on Kashmir that “this is a problem left by history between India and Pakistan”. “The matter must be resolved peacefully and fairly on the basis of the United Nations Charter, the relevant Security Council resolution and bilateral agreements,” Chinese officials said earlier.

Xinhua noted in the article: “The seeds of this tragedy have been sown by the British Empire in a malicious strategy to prevent the rise of the independence movement in India and strengthen its rule, which has claimed millions of lives.” Britain implemented this policy of division to rule not only in India but also in large parts of Africa, West Asia and Asia. The Xinhua opinion piece is considered an official statement from Beijing, even though the CCP never recognizes it.

China-Britain relations deteriorate over Hong Kong issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao tweeted part of the article: “As long as the bloodshed in Kashmir continues, Britain can never break with its bloody colonial history.” The basis of this approach by the Chinese spokesperson is the book “The Nation” by retired Indian judge Markandey Katju. Significantly, relations between China and Britain are deteriorating over the Hong Kong issue. Hong Kong was previously a British colony. At the same time, Zhao said he was a fan of Pakistan and on the issue of relations with Pakistan at his official press conference, he said, “Sino-Pakistan friendship zindabad”.