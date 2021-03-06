China built the biggest navy in the world: China built the biggest navy in the world, what do you want to do – Xi Jinping – China built the biggest navy in the world against the US navy, know what xi jinping will want

China built the world’s largest navy to compete with the United States. Currently, the US Navy does not have as many warships and submarines as the Chinese Navy (PLAN). It is another matter that although the Chinese Navy has such a large number of weapons, its firepower and combat capability are far inferior to that of many countries in the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated in his speeches that the purpose of his army is not to attack a country. In such a situation, the question then arises why is China increasing its naval strength so rapidly? The day in 2018 is still remembered when a Chinese navy warship, namely the People’s Liberation Army Navy, was questioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping who demonstrated his tactical strength in the China Sea. southern. This maneuver involved 48 warships, dozens of fighter jets and more than 10,000 marines at a time. Xi Jinping, who has become the second most powerful ruler in China after Maotse Tung, will provide the Chinese navy with a force that will showcase the greatness and might of China in the seven oceans of the world.

China has surpassed the United States in naval strength since 2015

China is currently rapidly building warships and submarines for its navy. Seven of China’s 62 submarines are powered by nuclear power. In such a situation, it no longer has to spend as much as conventional fuel. China already mastered the art of shipbuilding. In 2015, the Chinese Navy launched a massive campaign to equalize its forces with the US Navy. The work of converting the PLA into a world-class combat force continues today. Jinping commissioned an investment in the shipyard and technology in 2015. He said then that we felt the need to build a strong navy, which had never happened before. It is evident that since taking command of the Supreme Commander, the Chinese Navy has increased its strength over the past 5-6 years. In such a situation, it is not only a threat to America, but also a problem that raises the concerns of the peace and law-abiding countries in the region. China claims much of the South China Sea. He has also mingled with Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

By 2025, the Chinese navy will have 400 combat force ships

According to the US Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), in 2015 the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) navy fleet numbered 255 combat force ships. By 2020, the total number of combat force ships with the Chinese Navy has grown to 360, 60 more than the total of the U.S. Navy’s ships. ONI has predicted that China will have a total of 400 combat force ships by 2025, four years from today. Even after building the world’s largest navy, China’s hunger has not subsided. It is also currently building modern warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, fighter jets, amphibious assault ships, ballistic nuclear attack submarines, many modern tanker ships for the Guard. coastal and polar icebreakers at an alarming rate. In such a situation, it is hoped that in the coming days, the strength of the Chinese navy will further increase, due to which it will be present in all corners of the world.

Many Chinese warships are stronger than America

Andrew Erickson, professor at the US Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College, wrote in his research article published on February 1 that the Chinese Navy does not receive waste from the Chinese shipbuilding industry, but rather quickly . there are ships equipped with modern technology. They also include the Type 055 Destroyer. Which some analysts say is far more powerful in terms of firepower than the American Ticoderoga-class cruisers. The Chinese amphibious ship can transport thousands of Chinese soldiers to the seabed of enemy countries in a matter of minutes. In such a situation, it is a threat to the countries which have a maritime dispute with China. Taiwan is currently the biggest thorn in China’s eyes. The head of the US Army’s Pacific Command himself has predicted that China could attack Taiwan at any time in the next 3-4 years. It would be such an attempt to change the status quo, that the world couldn’t change even if it wanted to. In such a situation, it is to be feared that once China takes control of Taiwan, it will not back down at any cost.

Where does America stand in terms of naval strength?

While China is working on a plan to include a total of 400 combat force ships in its Navy by 2025, the US Navy does not appear to be particularly active on this. The US Navy’s shipbuilding agencies have set a goal of building a 355 Battle Force ship for the future, although they have not set a specific time frame to meet it. The US Navy currently has a total of 297,400 combat force ships. If we are talking about the Marines, then the American position is very heavy here. The US Navy has a total of 330,000 active-duty Marines, while China has about 250,000.

China is not one step ahead of America in terms of firepower

The US Navy has a number of deadly guided missile dryers and cruisers with more capacity than China, which can wreak massive havoc in an instant. These warships increase America’s ability to launch multiple cruise missiles. According to defense analyst Nick Children of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the United States has more than 9,000 sales of vertical-launch missiles launched from its warships, while China has this capacity only about 1000. In such a situation, China can not compete with the United States in the case of missiles. In addition, all 50 submarines in the US Navy are powered by nuclear power. At the same time, China has 62 submarines to say, but only 7 of them run on nuclear power. In such a situation, America is no less than China to display its sea power in any corner of the world. America’s nuclear-powered submarines can remain hidden underwater for months, while the rest of the diesel-electric submarines will have to touch the surface after some time, with the exception of 7 Chinese submarines.

America shaken by this power of China

China’s greatest strength, experts say, is its coast guard and militia. Who continue to patrol in a large number of small ships in the surrounding seas. Chinese army militia also enter the waters of other countries to fish and exploit marine resources. If its numbers are also combined with those of the Chinese navy, it almost doubles. This is why the Corona-affected United States is now gravely reeling from the budget and the lack of resources. Many analysts have expressed fears that China will increase its annual defense budget by 6.8% in the coming days. They say that if you can’t build a lot of ships, you can’t have the biggest navy in the world. China is also demonstrating that it has the potential to be the world’s largest commercial shipbuilder. In such a situation, countries all over the world are now awarding large-scale contracts to Chinese shipbuilding companies.