China carried out the exercise to kill Rafael-Sukhoi, Pakistan also supported

Amid the continuing tensions in Ladakh, China and Pakistan are preparing to lead a new conspiracy against India. During recent joint exercises in Pakistan, China and the Pak Air Force have trained together to kill India’s Sukhoi 30 MKI and Rafale fighter jets. These two countries know that on their own they cannot resist the fatal blows of Rafael and Sukhoi. Therefore, the two countries are finding the cut of this deadly pair from India thanks to J-10 and J-11 fighter jets. Recently, Chinese and Pakistani pilots also simulated exercises.

Sino-Pak strategizes against Rafael-Sukhoi

According to reports from China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese J-10C and J-11B fighter jets were used to intercept India’s Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets during Shaheen’s recent maneuver with Pakistan. Meanwhile, Chinese and Pakistani pilots trained in simulated J-10C and J-11B fighter jets to kill the deadly pair of Rafael and Sukhoi. In the simulation, the pilot is exposed to the exact same situation as he actually does during the flight.

China and Pakistan have practiced with these planes

China launched the KJ-500 early warning aircraft, the Y-8 electronic warning aircraft in addition to the J-10C and J-11B fighter jets during the Shaheen maneuver in Pakistan from 7 to 27 December. On the other hand, Pakistan had included JF-17 and Mirage III fighters in its exercise. Explain that the United States had previously warned Pakistan not to engage its F-16 fighter jets in this exercise.

How powerful is the Chinese J-10

China’s Chengdu J-10CE is the export version of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-10 fighter. It is a multirole combat aircraft, which can fly in all seasons. Being lighter, this fighter plane can be easily operated even in high altitude areas. This aircraft can travel 1,850 km at a time. Its maximum speed is Mach 1.8.

The Chinese version of the SU27 is the Chinese J-11 fighter plane

The Cheyang J11 from China is the Chinese version of the Sukhoi SU27 from Russia. Being a superior aerial combat aircraft, it is capable of long range attacks. It has two engines, which gives more power to the jet. The Chinese-made Air Force operates this China-made aircraft. This jet can fly with a weight of up to 33,000 kg. This aircraft can reach a distance of 1500 km at a time.

Not only Rafale, Sino-Pak concerns have increased with these missiles

Pakistan is not troubled by India’s Rafale fighter jets alone. On the contrary, his concern has also increased with missiles like Meteor, Mica. Apart from that, Pakistan is also upset with the purchase of India’s S-400 missile defense system. The Pakistani Air Force currently relies on its 124 JF-17 fighter jets. In addition, it owns less than 40 F-16 and Mirage fighter jets.

Dragon gathers air power from Ladakh to Arunachal

The Dragon has continued to strengthen air power in its territories bordering North India. China has deployed planes capable of dropping atomic bombs at its air bases near India since the drone attack. Not only that, China is also building new air bases. China is constantly improving its 13 air bases adjacent to India. These Chinese air bases are contiguous to Indian areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Rafale will be a game-changer in the war with China

Rafael has been modified to meet the needs of India. The Rafale has a range of 3,700 km, it can carry four missiles with it. Rafale has a length of 15.30 meters and a height of 5.30 meters. The Rafale’s wingspan is only 10.90 meters, making it ideal for flying in hilly areas. Being small, the plane is easy to maneuver.

Rafale will be heavy on the Chinese J-20!

Compared to the Indian Rafale, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 are fighter jets. But both are slightly inferior to Rafael. The main role of the Chinese J-20 is that of a steel fighter, while Rafael can be used for many purposes. The basic range of the J-20 is 1,200 km and can be extended up to 2,700 km. The J-20 measure from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. Its height is between 4.45 meters and its wingspan from 12.88 to 13.50 meters, that is, it is much taller than Rafael. China has added PF-15 missiles to Pakistan’s JF-17, but it is still weaker than Rafale.