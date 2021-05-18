China census raises concerns about shortage of brides: Chinese newlyweds thirsty for wives, virgins outnumber entire population in many countries

Beijing

China has one of the most populous famines in the world. An annual census revealed that there are around 30 million singles in China. This is more than the total population of many countries. In fact, in China, people have longed to have a son for a long time. This desire of the Chinese people has become a cause of crisis for them.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post report says there was a slight increase in the total girl population in the last census. Experts say the issue of gender inequality in China is not likely to end anytime soon. According to the Seventh National Population Statistics of China, one crore two million children born last year showed worrying figures. According to this, there are only 100 girls compared to 113.3 boys.

In 2010, that figure was 100 in the ratio of 118.1. Chinese professor Stuart Guiteen Basten says, “In China, men typically marry women who are much younger but who have grown older as the population ages.” This made the situation worse. Basten said that in Chinese families there is a greater desire for sons than for daughters.

Another professor, Björn Alpermann, warns that when these children reach marriage age there will be a huge shortage of potential disbelievers. He said: “Out of a crore 20 lakh children born last year, 6 lakh children will have to live without a woman their age.” China implemented a childhood policy in 1979 and it was withdrawn in 2016. The same policy reportedly encouraged China to kill girls in the womb and give birth to a son.

Explain that the Chinese population increased by 0.53% to 1.41178 billion compared to 2019. The population was 1.4 billion in 2019. However, it is expected to decrease by the next year. early next year. According to the Seventh National Population Census released by the Chinese government on Tuesday, China’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities had a population of 1.41178 billion. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), new census data shows that the crisis China was facing is expected to worsen, as the country’s population over 60 has grown to 264 million.

The NBS said in a statement that increasing the average age of the population would increase the pressure on long-term balanced growth. 89.4 million people in the country are between 15 and 59 years old, or 6.79% less than in 2010. The Chinese leaders had imposed birth rates since 1980 to prevent the population from growing, but they now fear that the number of people of working age in the country decreases rapidly and leads to a prosperous economy. Efforts are hampered. Birth limits have been relaxed in China, but the couple are reluctant to give birth to children due to inflation, small housing and discrimination in working with mothers.