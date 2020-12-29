China Corona Vaccine News: The world doesn’t trust Chinese corona vaccine, Pakistanis also avoid – Chinese coronavirus vaccine struggles to gain the world’s trust Pakistanis are also not confident

Strong points:

China has lost its confidence in the world due to the spread of the Wuhan Corona virus to the world, causing it to chew on the Nako gram to find buyers for the Kovid-19 vaccine.

With the Wuhan Corona virus spreading around the world, China has lost confidence that it is chewing gram Nako around the world to find buyers for its Kovid-19 vaccine. Alam is that his iron brother Pakistan is testing the Chinese Corona vaccine in his country, but the Pakistani people do not trust this vaccine. This too when China invested $ 70 billion in poor Pakistan.

In many developing countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia and Brazil, China’s Corona vaccine has been investigated and their opinions known to authorities. He reveals that China has failed to insure the millions of people who previously trusted them with their Corona vaccine. Farman Ali, a motorcycle driver from the city of Karachi in Pakistan, said: “I will not get a Chinese vaccine. I don’t trust this vaccine.

China’s corona vaccine faces crisis of confidence

This mistrust and the dependence of dozens of poor countries on China could create a major political crisis in the world. This too when the citizens of this country realize that the corona virus vaccine given by China is inferior. China’s corona virus vaccine can give China a great diplomatic advantage to help poor countries, which do not receive the developed corona vaccine from Western countries.

Amid this possibility, nothing is yet clear about the final phase trial of the Chinese corona vaccine. So far, only the United Arab Emirates and China have approved the emergency use of this vaccine. Meanwhile, some US and European companies have released their safety and efficacy data. Not only that, these vaccines have also started to be applied. This uncertainty has caused a major setback to China’s campaign to increase its influence in Asia, Africa and South America.

People are also not convinced of China’s corona vaccine, as it initially exported substandard masks and PPE suits to many countries. China has been severely criticized for this. Explain that a huge difference is observed in the impact of China’s Corona virus vaccine in different countries around the world. The Coronavec corona virus vaccine from Chinese company Sinowec has been tested in Brazil and Turkey. According to official data from these two countries, the Chinese Corona vaccine is 50% effective in Brazil and 91.25% in Turkey. In such a situation, the question arises as to what difference is made in the effect of the Chinese corona vaccine.

The sugar vaccine is 50% effective in Brazil

Brazilian researchers on Wednesday revealed trial data for China’s corona virus vaccine Synovac Biotech. Researchers say this vaccine works well for Brazilians at around 50%. Brazil is also the first country to complete the advanced stage trial of this vaccine. But the researchers said they needed more time to process all of the data.

Is the Chinese vaccine affecting the country?

It is believed that China’s relations with Brazil are not correct. Brazilian presidents often make statements against China. At the same time, Turkey is considered to be very close to China. Turkey and China have strengthened their relations after the recent US embargo. On December 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured the telephone of all possible assistance by speaking by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavsoglu.