China Covid vaccine to Pakistani army: Chinese love for Pakistani army, free shipment of corona vaccine – Chinese army has provided Covid 19 vaccines to Pakistani army

Beijing

The Chinese military provided a batch of Kovid-19 vaccines to the Pakistani army on Sunday. A few days ago, Pakistan received 500,000 doses of vaccine against the Corona virus from its former ally, China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement that the Pakistani military has become the first foreign army to receive aid from the Chinese military’s Kovid-19 vaccine. However, this statement does not mention the number of vaccines provided to the Pakistani military.

China also sent a vaccine to the Cambodian army

The APL also provided him with a batch of Kovid-19 vaccine after receiving a request from the Cambodian army. According to the Xinhua News Agency, the Cambodian army is among the first group of foreign armies to receive help from the Chinese army’s Kovid-19 vaccine. The vaccines provided to the Pakistani military would be in addition to the five lakh doses provided by China to Pakistan.

Has already given 5 lakh doses of vaccine

Pakistan received its first batch of 500,000 doses of Corona virus vaccine from China on Monday. The vaccine came at a time when the number of Kovid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 554,474. According to the Pakistani Ministry of National Health Service, with the death of 53 additional patients, the death toll in the country increased to 11,967.