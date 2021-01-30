China created second frigate for Pakistani navy, conspiracy against India – China prepares second modern naval frigate for Pakistan

Beijing

China has introduced a second naval combat ship equipped with an improved radar system and long-range missiles for its close ally Pakistan. According to a media report, this will increase Pakistan’s defense and maritime defense capability. The Pakistani Navy hired China in 2017 to manufacture four Type 054 A / P combat ships.

The first ship was ready in August 2020

The first ship under the deal was ready in August of last year. The ship is the mainstay of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy under which it owns 30 of these ships. According to the Global Times report, the second fighter vessel for Pakistan was ready in Shanghai on Friday.

Pakistan’s naval capacity will increase

This ship will enhance Pakistan’s maritime defense capabilities. Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at the Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the newspaper that the new frigate is based on Type 054A and is China’s most advanced frigate (combat ship).

Pakistan buys 8 submarines from China

According to a Forbes report, the Pakistani Navy is purchasing a Type 039B Yuan-class submarine based on a Chinese design to increase its strength. This diesel-electric Chinese submarine is capable of augmenting Pakistan’s naval strength. Who carries anti-ship cruise missiles. This submarine produces low noise thanks to the air independent propulsion system. Due to which it is very difficult to detect underwater.