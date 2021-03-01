China Cyberattack on India: China on Cyberattack Allegations on Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for Corona Research: Serum Institute for Corona Research and China on Cyberattack on India Biotech

China has denied reports that Chinese hackers have attacked vaccine companies Corona Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech in India. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the “speculation” “irresponsible.” The Reuters news agency claimed that Chinese hackers attempted to target intellectual property and gain a competitive advantage in vaccine production through the attack.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China opposes all cyber attacks and takes action against them. There is no speculation or false story on the issue of cyber attacks. It is irresponsible to accuse a party without sufficient evidence.

Reuters, citing cyber intelligence firm Cypharma, said the two companies making the Corona vaccine in India had been targeted by Chinese government-backed hackers. According to Sypharma, a company linked to Golman Sachs, the Chinese hacking group APT10 took advantage of loopholes in the IT infrastructure of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute.

According to Kumar Ritesh, CEO of Cypharma, cyber-linked officer with UK intelligence agency MI6, APT10 was targeting the serum institute, the serum was making AstraZenca vaccines for many countries. Soon Serum Novavax will also be produced on a large scale. Hackers found many of this company’s servers to be weak. Hackers have also talked about weak web applications and weak content management systems, which is quite worrying.