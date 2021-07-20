China dam collapses in Inner Mongolia region after viral video of torrential rain

Strong points

The quality of Chinese products is often questioned around the world, a recent example of this was seen in the Inner Mongolia region of China, after heavy rains, one dam was washed away and the other suffered a lot of damage .

The quality of Chinese products is often questioned all over the world. A recent example of this was seen in the Inner Mongolia region of China. After heavy rains in Mongolia, one dam was washed away and the other suffered a lot, the video of these dams flowing is fiercely shared on social networks. The flooding of this dam has raised a question mark about the safety of Chinese dams. It is the same China that is building a huge dam on the Brahmaputra River.

According to the Reuters report, this dam from China is located in the city of Hulunbuir in Mongolia. The dam was washed away on Sunday afternoon. This dam has the capacity to store a total of 45 million cubic meters of water. Due to the collapse of the dam, low lying areas were flooded and China evacuated the local population. There is no news of any casualties so far. Watch the video here ….

80 percent decade old dam

China’s Water Ministry said the city received 87mm of rain this week. Let us tell you that bad weather has become a matter of concern to the world these days. While Europe has been inundated from heavy rains, America is experiencing scorching heat. The Hulunbuir city administration said more than 16,000 people have been affected by the floods. 53 thousand 800 acres of crops were submerged.

We see in the viral video that a dam has been completely washed away. Because of this, the surrounding areas were flooded. There are over 98,000 water bodies in China to protect them from flooding. It is also used to generate electricity. Of these, 80 percent of the dams are ten years old. The safety of many of these roadblocks is a threat and the government recognizes that as well. However, no specific measures have yet been taken to make it safe.