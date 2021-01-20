Strong points:

China has decided to ban 28 Americans accused of violating Chinese sovereignty. These people include former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. China has banned the 28 people and their family members from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and China in Macau. Not only that, companies and institutions associated with these people are no longer allowed to do business in China.

China has imposed a ban on these people

Among those that China has decided to ban are Peter Pommero of the Trump administration, thieves C. O’Brien, David R. Stillwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar-2, Keith J. Kracht and Kelly DK Kraft in addition to Mike Pompey. Huh. Apart from these, this list also includes John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that some anti-Chinese politicians in the United States have taken action against China in recent years. He does not take care of China’s best interests, and his demarches have interfered in China’s internal affairs, which has harmed China’s interests. Because of them, people were also injured in China, and there was a problem in the relations between America and China.

