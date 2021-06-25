China encroaches on Indian territory: deadlock between India and China Latest news in Ladakh China warns

Beijing

China reacted strongly to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s statement at the Qatar Economic Forum. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has clearly labeled India as an invading country. In view of these statements, the lingering tension in Ladakh does not appear to be easing. Several rounds of talks have also taken place at the military and diplomatic level between the two countries regarding the deployment of troops. Despite this, the armies of the two countries are still stationed face to face in many parts of eastern Ladakh.

China accuses India of encroachment

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, in response to Chinese Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s statement, said the deployment of Chinese troops in Sector West along the Indo-China border is a normal defense agreement. This arrangement was made by the country concerned to prevent encroachment or threat against the territory of China. He also said that India was encroaching on our territories by increasing the deployment of troops along the border for a long time.

China separates border tensions from bilateral ties

He cited India’s encroachment as the real cause of the border tension. We should consider the border issue peacefully and we do not believe that the border issue should be linked to our bilateral relations. He also expressed hope to resolve this tension through talks.

What did Jaishankar say?

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, speaking to the Qatar Economic Forum, said uncertainty over China’s military deployment along the contested border with India and whether Beijing will keep its promise to reduce his troops had affected relations between the two neighbors. . He also said that the larger question related to the border dispute in eastern Ladakh is whether India and China can establish a relationship based on mutual sensitivity and respect and whether it is not necessary. to deploy major armed forces on both sides in Beijing. border area Will comply with the written commitment.

When did the tension start in Ladakh?

The military clash between China and India began on May 5, 2020 in eastern Ladakh. After that, on June 15, for the first time in 45 years, soldiers from both sides suffered casualties in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. Limited progress has been made towards a complete withdrawal of troops from the Lake Pangong area. The two sides are currently in talks to withdraw troops from the remaining points of the confrontation. India is notably pushing for the withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.