China galwan victims: Chinese blogger sentenced to 8 months in prison for interviewing victims in galwan clash with Indian army

Beijing

A popular Chinese blogger has questioned the official number of Chinese soldiers killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley last year. The blogger said that in reality the number of dead Chinese soldiers could be much higher. After that, China sentenced the blogger to eight months in prison. Blogger Chio Jiming, 38, has been convicted by China of “insulting the martyrs”. Jimming is the first person to be sentenced under this provision after an amendment to Chinese criminal law.

Relations between India and China were strained in June of last year. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the skirmish between the armies of the two countries in the Galwan Valley. Since then, after India and China, several rounds of talks have also taken place. After months of silence, China admitted in February this year that four of its soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley.

However, Jimming questioned that, saying the number was too high. Jimming has over 2.5 million subscribers on the Weibo platform, which is called Twitter of China. Jiming’s account on Weibo is now banned. Chinese police have arrested 6 people since February for commenting on the clashes in Galvan.