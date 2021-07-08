China Global Times threatens PLA will destroy Japanese forces in Taiwan conflict

Strong points:

The dragon was very angered by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso’s declaration of assistance to the Japanese military in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Hu Shijin, editor of the Chinese state newspaper Global Times, threatened that if the Japanese military came to Taiwan’s aid, it would be wiped out by the Chinese military. Earlier, Aso had said that if there was a Chinese attack, Japan should help Taiwan with the United States.

Hu Shijin called the Japanese vice premier a “loudmouth” on Chinese social media site Weibo. He warned that if there was a war in the Taiwan Strait, Japan would be better off moving away. If the Japanese forces join the war and attack the Chinese forces, the PLA will not only destroy the Japanese army, but it will have the right to attack Japanese military bases and associated military installations in order to cripple them.

“Japan and the United States must work together to protect Taiwan”

At the same time, the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry not only strongly opposed the Japanese minister’s statement, but also filed a complaint with Tokyo through diplomatic channels. Chinese spokesman Zhao Lilian said, “We will not allow anyone to intervene in the Taiwan issue. Earlier, Taro Aso had indicated that China could come to the aid of Taipei if it attacked Taiwan. He said the defeat of Taiwan would threaten the very existence of Japan.

“If a major incident occurs in Taiwan, it will not be uncommon to believe that it will become a threat to the very existence of Japan,” said the Japanese vice premier. He said that in such a situation, Japan and America will have to work together to protect Taiwan. You might as well say that China is talking about the peaceful annexation of Taiwan, but it has never rejected the use of power. Not only that, Chinese Air Force fighter jets often enter the territory of Taiwan.