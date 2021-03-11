China goes ahead with the Brahmaputra dam plan: despite India’s protests, China continues its project to build a dam on the Brahmaputra in Tibet: China is moving ahead on the dam plans and hydroelectric projects on the Brahmaputra river despite opposition from India

Despite objections from India and Bangladesh, the Chinese parliament on Thursday approved the 14th five-year plan to build dams on the Brahmaputra River, including the controversial hydroelectric project on the Brahmaputra River. India opposed

The Chinese parliament on Thursday approved the 14th five-year plan to build a dam on the Brahmaputra in Tibet. The Chinese parliament has approved the 14th five-year plan on multi-billion dollar projects. It also includes the controversial hydroelectric project on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near the Arunachal Pradesh border, over which India has expressed concerns.

The National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s highest legislative assembly, on Thursday approved the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development on Thursday, the last day of the 6-day session, according to media reports. government.

The AFN has over two thousand members, most of them from the ruling Communist Party. The session was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qing and other senior leaders.

The NPC also approved a development roadmap which includes 60 proposals to accelerate China’s development. It was adopted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last year.

The 14th Five-Year Plan called for the construction of a dam on the lower Brahmaputra River, to which India and Bangladesh have expressed concern. China overcame these concerns, saying it would take their interests into consideration.

The Indian government has always made its views and concerns known to the Chinese authorities and urged them to ensure that any of its activities do not harm their interests.

Che Dulha, deputy head of the Communist Party of the Tibet Autonomous Region, told the AFN session that officials should “try to start construction (of the dam) this year.”