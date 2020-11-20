China Hong Kong Five Eyes Alliance Warning: China over Hong Kong threatens Western countries, including US, ‘will blind their eyes’ – China threatens Western countries in Hong Kong Five eyes of the alliance will be gouged out

Strong points:

China is threatening the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to ‘take their eyes off’. These countries criticized the new rule according to which opponents of China are not elected MPs in Hong Kong. America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada China demanded to withdraw its rules

China has threatened to look away from the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, sparking criticism over the Hong Kong issue. These five Western countries have all formed a “five-eye” coalition to criticize opponents of China for promulgating new rules for not being elected as deputies in Hong Kong. America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have called on China to withdraw its new rules.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned Western countries to stay away from Chinese affairs. Lijian, known as Wolf Warrior of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, “Western countries should be vigilant or their eyes will be closed.” The Chinese spokesman said, “China never creates problems and is not afraid of anything.”

“ The eyes of five eyes can be blinded while bursting ”

The Chinese spokesman said Western countries should “accept the truth” that China has returned to the former British colony of Hong Kong. The United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada have formed an intelligence partnership called Five Eyes. Lijian said, “They have five eyes or ten, whatever. If they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should be careful with their eyes which may be blown away and blinded.

Significantly, the five countries’ foreign ministers said the Chinese government’s new proposal to disqualify four pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers appears to be part of a “ deliberate campaign to suppress the voices of all critics. ”. The joint statement from those countries described the proposal as a violation of China’s international obligations and its promise to endow Hong Kong with high-level autonomy and freedom of expression. The UK ceded the city of Hong Kong with a population of around 7.5 million to China under an agreement in 1997, but the agreement stipulated that after 50 years Hong Kong would stand would see autonomy granted in local affairs.